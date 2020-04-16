With Better Call Saul Ending, Bob Odenkirk Starts His Own Production Company

Bob Odenkirk, who has enjoyed a long career in TV and is currently starring on AMC’s Better Call Saul, has started his own production company. It’s called Cal-Gold Pictures, and the company is partnering with Sony Pictures Television for its first projects.

That move makes sense, as Sony Pictures Television produces Better Call Saul and its sister show Breaking Bad, with Odenkirk in starring roles on both as the crooked lawyer Saul Goodman.

Odenkirk brought on former Comedy Central vice president Ian Friedman to run the TV division of Cal-Gold Pictures.

Leveraging his trademark sardonic humor, Odenkirk said in a statement to Variety that he looks forward to working on projects with Sony that stall for ages.

“I started in this grand charade called showbizness as a writer, it’s my default mode, so whenever I’m not onscreen you will find me in ‘development hell,'” he said. “It’s wonderful to finally have partners as good-natured and experienced as Sony and Ian to share hell with.”

Sony Pictures Television boss Jeff Frost said he’s thrilled to work with Odenkirk and Friedman, and he looks forward to taking “creativity to new heights” with their future projects.

A veteran of comedy, Odenkirk wrote for Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show in the ’80s and ’90s, before becoming a writer on Conan O’Brien’s late night TV show on NBC. Odenkirk also starred alongside David Cross on HBO’s Mr. Show with Bob and David.

A sixth season of Better Call Saul is on the way, but sadly, it will be the last. This should free up time and space for Odenkirk to pursue other projects, like his new production label.

Odenkirk auditioned for the role of Michael Scott on NBC’s The Office, a part that ultimately went to Steve Carell (though Odenkirk did eventually get a wonderful cameo as a different boss).