With its new Privacy Center, Facebook reveals how it REALLY collects and uses your data.

With its new Privacy Center, Facebook reveals exactly how it collects and uses your data.

FACEBOOK has just unveiled a new Privacy Center feature that aims to give users a better understanding of how the app handles personal information.

Privacy Center is currently only available to a limited number of users in the United States, but there are plans to expand its availability in the coming months.

“Today, we’re introducing Privacy Center to educate people on their privacy options and make it easier to understand how we collect and use information,” Meta, the company that owns Facebook, said in a statement.

“You can learn about our approach to privacy, read our Data Policy, and learn how to use the many privacy and security controls we provide in Privacy Center.”

The Privacy Center can be found on the desktop version of Facebook if you’re in the United States.

Once the feature is available to more people, it should also be available on the app.

There are currently five categories in the Privacy Center.

Security, Sharing, Collection, Use, and Advertisements are the five categories.

Each section includes instructions and controls to help you learn more about Facebook privacy and how to manage it.

“Learn more about how and why we use data, and explore the controls we offer to manage how your information is used,” Meta says in the Use section.

“Learn more about how your information is used to determine the ads you see, and use ad controls like Ad Preferences,” it says under Ads.

Settings, then Privacy, will bring you to the Privacy Center.

“As we expand Privacy Center, we will add more ways to access it in places where you might have privacy concerns,” Meta concluded.

“We’ll keep updating Privacy Center and adding new modules and controls to help people understand our approach to privacy across all of our apps and technologies,” says the company.

Meta has faced backlash in the past for its approach to privacy and data, and it is working to improve its transparency with its users.

