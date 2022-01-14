With mobile phone fraud on the rise, how do you protect yourself from SIM-swapping scams?

With mobile phone fraud on the rise, how can you protect yourself from SIM-swapping scams?

Sim-swap scams, also known as simjacking and sim-splitting, are becoming more common.

Consumers should be wary of a sharp increase in SIM-swap fraud, according to cyber security experts.

Thieves clone a mobile phone number and assign it to a new Sim card, which allows them to access online bank accounts, messages, and phone calls.

To figure out passwords to accounts, fraudsters scour social media for phone numbers and personal information, such as pets or children’s names, favorite sports teams, and birthdates.

Sim-swapping reports increased 400% between 2015 and 2020, with victims being conned out of £483,000 in the first six months of 2020 alone, bringing the total amount lost to the scam to £10 million in the same year.

Following an increase in its use to distribute phishing and ransomware scams, Dmitry Bestuzhev, director of research and analysis at cybersecurity company Kaspersky, warned against sharing sensitive information, such as bank account numbers or statements, over Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp.

“It’s critical to understand that WhatsApp is not a secure platform, despite popular belief.

“The best thing to do is not to share sensitive information,” he told El Pais, a Spanish newspaper.

We reached out to WhatsApp for comment.

Cybercriminals are using Sim-swap fraud to obtain access to two-factor authorization codes sent via mobile, according to David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky.

“Criminals obtain a victim’s personal information – bank details, address, etc. – by scouring social media sites or obtaining stolen data,” he explained.

“They then use this to impersonate the victim and request a SIM swap and personal data changes.”

While consumers should be aware of the risk of Sim-swap fraud, he believes that mobile providers and banks should take steps to reduce the likelihood of it occurring.

“For Sim-swaps and other service changes, networks should obtain proper authorization.”

This could include biometric checks (e.g. voice authorization) to ensure that only account holders have access to the account.

“They should also notify customers via SMS if a Sim-swap request has been made, as well as flagging swap requests to banks and suspending financial transactions for 48 hours,” says the report.

