With OxygenOS 11, OnePlus ditches stock Android for Samsung’s One UI

One of the best things about OxygenOS is its stock Android UI. That’s changing with OxygenOS 11.

The first OxygenOS 11 preview is now live, and we’ve rounded up all the latest features. The latest version of the interface comes with a host of exciting features, including an always-on display, updated Zen Mode, new system font, optimized system-wide dark mode, and more.

But one change that OnePlus users won’t be so keen on is the new design. OxygenOS always stood out for its clean user interface that’s inspired by stock Android, with the skin likened to Google’s Pixel Launcher on steroids. That’s changing with OxygenOS 11 as OnePlus introduces a new design language that’s more in line with Samsung’s One UI than Pixel and Android One phones.

OxygenOS 11’s design is inspired by One UI, and the changes will rankle OnePlus’ vocal userbase.

That’s a controversial move by OnePlus, as the vanilla Android interface was what drew a lot of users to OxygenOS in the first place. The uncluttered interface coupled with meaningful additions like native screen recording, Zen Mode, and customization options allowed OxygenOS to stand out from the pack.

I’ve said several times in the past that OnePlus’ skin is the best you’ll find on Android, and a lot of that had to do with the fact that the interface was clean. With OxygenOS 11, OnePlus has shifted to a heavily skinned interface that looks very different to what you get on vanilla Android, with the manufacturer taking a lot of design cues from Samsung. A lot of the menu elements now sit in the lower 2/3rd section of the screen, and the large headers along with the increased font size makes the skin near-identical to One UI.