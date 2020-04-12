with the pad, you can move while on the ground

Implemented only a few days ago in Fortnite, the Pad is at the heart of many controversies. A player has found a way to move while on the ground.

[UpdatedApril10[Misàjourle10avril 2020 at 10.46 am] This is undoubtedly a glitch, and there is no doubt that it will be fixed within the first days by the developers of Fortnite. As of April 10, 2020, there are many bugs related to the Pad. First, you can throw them away while you are in the air, which gives you a back-up solution for quickly traversing large distances. But above all, a new major problem pushes the principle further. You can now move while on the ground. Previously, after losing all of his life and his shield, a player could only crawl short distances, to join his team. Now, he can use Pads (and deploy them) to fly over very long ranges. We can imagine that being able to use a Pad while injured is a will assumed by Epic Games. On the other hand, being able to deploy again, while being mortally affected and in mid-flight is clearly glitch.

That’s not all, since this new item, now very controversial, allows you to hide inside. For this, you need to build a ramp under your feet, and you slide inside. The technique is currently limited to 30 seconds, and you cannot shoot through. However, to hide there, especially at the end of the game, this strategy can prove to be profitable. Remember that fortunately, this item is not available in competitive mode.

5 new items have leaked!

As is customary, be careful not to take these discoveries for granted. Sometimes Epic Games does not launch all of the ideas embedded in the game data. The five elements were discovered by “Spedicey1“in an April 8 maintenance update. They are only available as code at the moment and there are no images in the game. However, you can get an idea of ​​what to expect with the rather explicit names.

WID_Athena_LumpyRug (new type of rocket launcher)

WID_ShakingTurtle (tornado grenade)

AGID_Wumba (detailed leveling stations)

AGID_CoolMammoth (clone machine)

Athena_ChuckleSaddleItem (Gourd of the Brave)

We notice in particular that the leveling stations which allow the players to improve their equipment are more and more popular. Epic Games could thus respond to Call of Duty Warzone, the emerging battle royale, on a ground which seduces the players of this mode of play. Recently, leaks made think of a return of the distributors, a disappeared element which was however back in the game files. Anyway, Fortnite reserves interesting content for its players, even if all of these 5 new discoveries have no guarantee of arriving in the coming weeks, remember !

Season 2 will likely be extended

Season 1 was a record in the history of Fortnite. It has been extended continuously, ultimately being the longest season of all time. For Season 2, currently underway, the developers have announced that they want to return to a much more seasonal pace. The change should take place every two or three months. A first deadline scheduled for April 30 was advanced. Unfortunately, not everything would go as well as expected. Because of the coronavirus and the associated containment, Epic Games is forced to start teleworking. The operation of the company is necessarily slowed down, and the impact could be measured on the end of Season 2 of Fortnite. According to the latest leaks found in the source code of the game, files would point in this direction: HYPEX has detected next updates v12.40, v12.41, and v12.50. Since the 12.30 update was released recently, we can imagine that the v12.40 will arrive next week. But the existence of another update, 12.50, intrigues datamineurs. According to them, everything indicates that the end date of season 2, April 30, 2020, will not be met.

It remains to be seen by how many weeks Season 2 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite will be extended. For the moment, there is no mention of an update after v12.50. According to HYPEX, it will take approximately two additional weeks. Epic Games will be keen not to repeat the error of the first season, which seemed to never end, and which irritated many streamers …

12.40, 12.41 & 12.50are being tested in epic’s dev servers, the season end date currently is April 30, if there’s no update tomorrow (which is very unlikely) then there’s a high chance for an extension .. there’s no signs of 12.31btw – HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 7, 2020

How to have Deadpool without a mask?

It was thanks to a leaker (HYPEX) that the information was revealed. We have known since March 30 that Deadpool has an alternative appearance, without the mask. This is a modification that you can choose directly on the skin, as is the case for adaptive skins. Until now, we didn’t know how to get there. Another leaker, FireMonkey, told him that this option will be available with the challenges of week 8. We will have to wait an additional week, and complete the two weekly quests.

The challenges of week 8 are already known. You will have to find Deadpool’s swim buoy, and dance to the party organized on his yacht. These two new objectives will be posted online on April 9. Still three short days to wait in order to unlock the last appearance of the Deadpool skin!

All changes related to Deadpool

This is not the first time that Epic Games has launched partnerships with icons of pop culture. Avengers or Batman, there have already been examples in the vein of Deadpool in the past. However, the studio has never campaigned so much for one of these heroes. For several weeks, players have had to complete quests on the theme of the famous masked hero on a weekly basis. We invite you to discover all the changes that have taken place on the Fortnite map.

The biggest change is certainly the Yacht. It must be said that this is the place of appearance of Deadpool. Meowscles, the big cat on guard, was simply moved from this place. On the boat itself, there are a multitude of logos bearing the image of Deadpool, graffiti or giant statues. If you want to find the most famous Fortnite cat it is possible. Go to the Box Factory, south of the map. He has undergone some physical changes, with a gray coat.

Another change concerns the bus. If you play Fortnite, you can’t miss it. It has been completely redesigned, going from a school bus to a custom bus in purple red. A giant logo illustrating the mask of Deadpool throne in place of the hot air balloon. This is unlike the object store, which is not as personalized with the hero’s colors. It nevertheless offers specialized animation dedicated to the event. Just like the bus, the “drops”, that is to say the parachuted cases are completely modified. Red and black, but also with a giant Deadpool above them. They are therefore much more visible than usual. As a reminder, the Deadpool event only lasts a week (it was launched on April 3, 2020), so there are only a few days left.

Next Marvel weapons identified by a leak?

The Fortnite game files often indicate in advance what will be the next content arrivals. The datamineurs are having a great time and do not fail to warn us. This time it’s Spedicey1 which indicates on Twitter that two new weapons are about to arrive on the battle royale. One of them would be a double overpowered pistols, bearing the image of Deadpool.

Again, Deadpool is a character already widely implemented in Fortnite content. But it was essentially cosmetic, and not a new brand new arsenal. Two weapons were identified, the first being called “MistyBop” and the second would be double pistols (from Deadpool). The latter seem interesting because of their damage: 43 / 36.55 / 32.55 depending on whether you are close / mid-distance / long range. The loader would carry a total of 18 rounds of ammunition.

The “MistyBop” is more enigmatic. It would be based on an “infinite” charger, and would cause 50 points of damage per hit. To compensate for these unusual characteristics, it would suffer from a 5 second recharge time. Difficult therefore to say with certainty what form this new weapon will take. Under the tweet of the leaker, some argue that it could be a proximity mine, but the weapon already exists so there is no reason to name it differently. More likely, it could be a new telescopic assault rifle, or a pump assault rifle.

MistyBop [rare]:

– Damage: 50.0

– ClipSize: infinite

– ReloadTime: 5.0 Deadpool’s Dual Pistols:

– Damage CLOSE: 43.0

– MID Damage: 36.55

– LONG Damage: 32.25

– ClipSize: 18

– ReloadTime: 2.7 – spedicey1 (@ spedicey1) March 6, 2020

The new “Blue Legends” skins are available

Epic Games continues to spoil its players. After adding several game modes, an optimized faction system that is renewed every week and skins related to Deadpool, Fortnite is back in the game by offering 3 beautiful scalable skins. They have a texture similar to potions that allow you to recover from the shield in play.

To get these skins and therefore the pack, you will have to pay 2000 V-Bucks. A trailer has also been unveiled, highlighting all the possibilities they offer. As we can see, they are scalable: but unlike the previous models, they evolve within a game. When you consume a slurp type drink, to recover from the shield, you will see your appearance change. In total, there are 3 skins:

Bluevy Jonesy’s outfit

The Bluebush Cartridge outfit

The Leviathan outfit of the bleuvage

A Travis Scott skin to come?

For several seasons, Fortnite has multiplied collaborations with known entities. This season, it’s Marvel who is highlighted with Deadpool, but it seems that it does not stop there. Dataminers go on a hunt for discoveries and it did not take them long to find the first concrete results. According to ShiinaBR, a skin with the image of rapper Travis Scott is in the cards. In several lines of code, the name of the American star is mentioned.

This would not be the first time for Epic Games, which had already collaborated a few months ago with the artist Marshmello. He then had a live concert in the game, a first. Above all, a skin for him had been available in the shop, a few hours later. Fortnite seems to be setting the scene, with an even more popular star. To illustrate his leak, this datamineur also published a screen (in low resolution) of the supposed skin to come.

RUMOR: This is how the Travis Scott skin is going to look like. I wasn’t able to confirm the authenticity of this picture as of right now, but to me it looks pretty real. (Orignally posted by @TwoAirportHobos, Picture edited by @HYPEX) pic.twitter.com/Oqcl4OIat9 – ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 17, 2020

Are the vending machines back soon?

As is now customary, the addition of an update generates a huge amount of data mixing, with a number of additions. That’s when minor data makes their discoveries. That’s not all, since bugs usually appear in response to this new data. This was the case yesterday, for the streamer Sheilabelila. While walking around Frenzy Farm, he came across a vending machine briefly.

The option to buy a weapon was available, the item disappeared after a few seconds. He said he was excited about the return of these very practical machines. However, some believe that this is a bug, causing old data to reappear, which is not doomed to return in the future. On the other hand, it is surprising that they occur soon after the addition of new data. It is therefore logical to think that the developers of Fortnite are about to relocate the vending machines, or at least to reuse them. For the time being, they are temporarily replaced by the weapon improvement system, which was unveiled during Chapter 2.

9 new consumables have leaked

As often, it was not until Fortnite’s v12.20 update that they got their hands on new lines of code, in anticipation of future content additions. FireMonkey, a well-known data collector in the community, found no less than nine new consumables in the title’s .ini files. We thus find bananas, new species of mushrooms and even corn. Some were present in the past, such as mushrooms which add a shield, or apples which restore 5 hit points.

We also discover the Apple Sun – literally Apple Sun – which is also a consumable. This seems to offer a unique effect, which would explain a certain rarity. According to the leaker, this could allow players to hover, or even fly. A significant asset at the end of the game. For the rest of the items on the list, we have no indication of what they will bring. Also, no date has been given regarding the addition of these new features.

New Consumable Tags added in v12.20 [.ini files]

– Apple

– Banana

– Cabbage

– Coconut

– Corn

– Pepper

– Shield Mushroom

– Slurp Mushroom

– Apple Sun [Can Jump To Deploy]? – FireMonkey Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) March 17, 2020

Where to find katanas from Deadpool

For Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2, you can get weekly rewards if you have a Battle Pass. This week, the famous Deadpool katanas are to be found. They equip themselves with the location of backpacks.

The first step to get this famous sesame is to go to HQ. To do this, you must click on the ventilation ductfrom the “Battle Pass” menu. Then all you have to do is click on the katanas. The first is in the Maya improvement room, not far from the arms showcase. The second is attached to the wall near the computer, directly in the HQ. Like all weekly rewards of this type, there are two steps. You have just completed the first, the second challenge is to damage opposing structures. Child’s play, achievable in a few parts. Then you can get this reward, which will equip your character’s back!

A new mode “Spy games”

Spy Games mode is finally available on Fortnite’s Battle Royale. It offers a different experience, which is similar to what we have had in previous seasons. On a map determined and restricted by a storm, players must compete in a death match to win their camp. Before embarking on the battle, you must also choose the latter and decide between Ghost and Shadow. Each has its own technologies (which translate into weapons). As the game progresses, you unlock different equipment (shotgun, sniper, etc.). The main mission is to obtain information. Note that it is possible to change your allegiance at any time during the game.

The other added weight is the arrival of a new aerial vehicle. It is different from the plane we experienced during the first chapter. Unlike the latter, it is unarmed. Thus, the helicopter in Fortnite is rather weak in solo mode but very interesting in squad. If unarmed, it offers positions for firing with its own weapons. So, thanks to its exceptional mobility, you can completely melt on your enemies in order to drown them under the bullets. Note that this vehicle has 1500 life points, as the leaks announced. To find it, there are several positions: we can cite La Grotte, Pleasant Park or La Plateforme. The map below shows all of its spawn points.

Zoom on update 12.30

As was the case during the first chapter of Fortnite, updates become weekly again. The new update, which was deployed in less than an hour, adds lots of files and data. We start with a series of bug fixes, which have been reported by the community in the past few weeks. So you can fish with the harpoon rifle again, automatic weapon pickup works without problems, and players are no longer stuck in the Spy Games mode selection menu. There are also fixes that are applied for other Fortnite modes, namely Creative and Save the World. The mobile version benefits from better optimization.

The content of the Battle Royale is expanding a little more. First, we find a new object, a drop mattress. As the name suggests, the player will be able to avoid falling damage, which can be fatal. It has the ability to be used during a fall, and therefore to dodge you considerable damage at the end of the game, for example. A second object, the all-in-one umbrella, is emerging. Similar to the use of a lightsaber by a Jedi, it provides players with a melee weapon that can block enemy bullets. You can also soar with it, without taking fall damage.

Epic Games finally tackles the glitch of the marking system

While Season 2 started on February 20, 2020, it appears that Fortnite is relaunching at a rate of one update every two weeks. We invite you to dwell on a change in gameplay, which impacts millions of players. Several weeks ago, we were reporting complaints from part of the PC community. The latter believed that players with a controller were advantaged by the aiming assistance systems. Epic Games reacted by removing the legacy target, but the rumble persisted. Crossplay, which is imposed between communities, is causing a lot of debate. In fact, it is generally accepted that playing the keyboard and the mouse gives you an advantage. However, this is not necessarily the case in Fortnite, because of the aiming aid and especially the aiming mechanisms. The recoil, for example, is not the same for a gamer controller.

Everything changed with the last update, March 31st. Now, all players, regardless of their support, are housed in the same boat. The update therefore greatly benefits keyboard and mouse players, who no longer suffer from this disadvantage treatment. The recoil is reduced, just like the “bloom” linked to the magnification of the cursor when you shoot. It will be necessary to see in the long term whether this correction makes it possible to rebalance the game between the communities. Over the course of its history, Fortnite has constantly made fixes on various media. Proof that the two are equal: several professional players have turned to the use of a controller, a first in the history of e-sport!

A “faction wars” event is expected this season

Season 2 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite is the scene of the confrontation between two factions: the Ghost and the Shadow. According to recent leaks, discovered by the inevitable FireMonkey, an event opposing them is preparing. Even if the player has already been able to make choices, it does not seem that they are final in Fortnite. The “Faction Wars” event will offer you to switch factions as often as you like. That said, a certain “Intel level” would reward players who remain loyal to their camp. As far as we know, this is a progress bar that fills with the time spent in the game. Rewards are obtainable thanks to it.

It is likely that the event will arrive by the end of the current season, that is to say in about two months. The players would have a certain influence on the conclusion of the latter. The leak recalls that the functionality has not yet been “fully developed”. It is therefore difficult to predict an exact publication date, knowing that we are only in the second week of the new season!

An “Infected” mode would be in preparation

According to recent leaks, a new temporary game mode will soon arrive on Fortnite. Called “Infected”, it would use the same principle used in other licenses like Call of Duty or Halo. A player would be infected from the start of the game. Its role will be to contaminate the maximum number of players. The information was discovered by FireMonkey on Twitter. According to him, the game files evoke a “new temporary mode”, which relies on an “infected” team and a “surviving” team. This would induce new powers, new characters never seen before in Fortnite.

Infected people would automatically become “infected companions”, who would have to support the first of its kind. It is not yet known how many people will be able to play simultaneously in this game mode, but it is likely that the number will be less than 100. It would be a major addition to the game, to complete the similar experience present in the Save the World mode.

LTM Leak: A new LTM is in the works, while it hasn’t been fully completed there are files that talk about an “Infected” and “Survivor” team. It has references to the following:

– Infected

– Survivors

– Scream

– Heartbeat

– Growl

– Double Jump Not much other than this is known. pic.twitter.com/bg0luAW8Lm – FireMonkey Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) February 21, 2020

Epic Games fixes aiming assistance

This is the great debate surrounding Fortnite, in these months of February and March 2019: theaim assist, that is to say the aid for long distance aiming, greatly benefits console players compared to PC enthusiasts. One trick is to quickly press between the L2 and R2 keys, so that you can automatically target an enemy … sometimes invisible. What cause heated exchanges between the two communities, one accusing the other of enjoying a clear advantage. And in fact, difficult to prove them wrong: this technique allows in particular to spot enemies through the walls, or in the middle of wheat fields. Here is a video illustrating the phenomenon:

Epic Games, after having let sink for several months, finally decides to react. A proper nerve will be brought to the aiming aid this March 13. If it does not disappear completely (which would give an advantage to keyboard / mouse players), this assistance will be greatly reduced. Only the “linear” aid will remain. The latter only applies to short distances, and therefore does not make it possible to spot enemies through the walls.

To prevent your settings from being lost, Epic has added an option allowing players to save their current sensitivities. To do this, simply go to the game settings menu and navigate to the “Controller options” tab.

With the improvements weve made to Aim Assist, we plan to remove the Use Legacy Look Controls setting on March 13. To use the new settings and maintain your legacy sensitivities, select Copy from Legacy in the Controller Options and toggle off Use Legacy Look Controls. ” pic.twitter.com/Latu1j0KNc – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 6, 2020

The next major events are postponed

Epic Games a ad Fortnite tournaments with cash prizes will not be held until performance issues affecting players and servers have been resolved. “Our goal is to improve performance before launching any competition with prizes“.

A decision that therefore directly affects the Fortnite World Cup, a major event, the largest in the calendar year. Last year, it was organized in New York for the first time and the reward amounted to 30 million euros. More importantly, it is an opportunity to offer a great publicity. Over 2.5 million spectators attended this e-sport event. 40 million players had participated in the eliminatory tests.

It is therefore through a technical setback that Epic Games justifies this cancellation, which would have nothing to do with the coronavirus. Players are also placing themselves on this field and believe that it is a consequence of the recent change of graphics engine Unreal Engine Chaos. But if the technical problems are resolved, it is a safe bet that these events bringing together thousands of people in a confined space will be canceled…

Access to the game limited due to coronavirus?

While the safety instructions could increase in the coming hours, French operators are thinking of limiting the connection of the French in favor of telework. They can notably rely on the example of Italy, which, since its complete containment, has seen its Internet traffic grow by 70%. It was Luigi Gubitosi, the CEO of Italian Telecom who revealed it. Same story in France, where operators fear a similar development. In response, Arthur Dreyfuss, the president of the French Telecoms Federation indicates that some may limit certain activities.

The maneuver consists of a reduction in Internet activities linked to entertainment, in favor of those vital for telework and therefore, the professional world. French infrastructures are efficient and can absorb peaks of activity. However, the absence of several technicians could cause problems. The reduction of a parcel of Internet speed will only occur when a saturation occurs. The main entertainment giants are concerned: Netflix, YouTube, Fortnite etc.

A situation which could have negative repercussions on certain trades, which depend on these sectors: one can think of streamers, for example.

Fortnite: soon warnings in case of too long session?

Fortnite has long come under fire from critics for its appeal to children, who don’t seem to know when to stop playing. The battle royale would include a new set of limitations and warnings designed to keep people from playing excessively long. As often, the information comes to us from data miners, and more specifically from FireMonkey.

One of these warnings says: “You have been online for 3 consecutive hours. In-game earnings will now be reduced by 50% and challenge progression has been disabled. For your own health, please log out and rest. Proper exercise is good for your body“Fortnite could even go further by proposing real penalties for the player, who would be very clearly encouraged to withdraw.

Although this limit has not yet been officially communicated or implemented, it appears to correspond to Chinese minors’ gaming laws that appeared last year. With regard to Europe, it is possible that warning messages may appear at stake, without the sanctions. A process already used by Nintendo, for example!

You have been online for 3 hours accumulatively. The in-game gainings will be lowered by 50% from now on and challenge progress has been disabled. For your own health, please log-off and get some rest. Appropriate physical exercise is good for your body – FireMonkey Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2020

No season 11 for this time in Fortnite, Epic Games has chosen to make a reboot of its battle royale game on October 15 in order to revive the competitive aspect of Fortnite with a brand new card. It is therefore season 1 of chapter 2 of Fortnite which started on October 15 with great fanfare after a real blackout imposed on players for almost two days. A monumental coup de comm which generated the concern of gamers. The developers simply played with their patience and so here is the launch of a new season of Fortnite with many new features including swimming mechanics but also the appearance of boats as well as a new Battle Pass whose missions have been reimagined and whose the rewards go up to 1500 V Bucks!

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games took the opportunity to redesign its Combat Pass system (or Battle Pass for English speakers). This still costs 950 V Bucks (about 10 € real money) and offers you to rub yourself on many new missions in order to gain experience by playing (eliminating enemies but also engaging in many other activities like excavating chests and completing various challenges). Once all these challenges have been successfully completed, you can now earn up to 1,500 V Bucks, more than before! This will allow you to buy the Combat Pass for the following season but also to treat yourself in the in-game store by buying, for example, skins for your character!

Epic Games promet un second chapitre avec un rythme plus soutenu en matière de nouveautés sur Fortnite, un scénario évolutif et un thème bien défini : l’espionnage “Top Secret”. L’ensemble de la saison 2 du chapitre 2 a été déployé le jeudi 20 février 2020 après un report de deux semaines. Le joueur doit désormais choisir entre deux factions : Ghost (fantôme) ou Shadow (ombre).

Des modifications sur la carte

Comme à chaque grosse mise à jour, le pass de combat est remis à zéro avec du contenu exclusif. Mais c’est également le cas de la carte, qui est légèrement revue et apporte son lot de nouveautés. Quelques modifications ont eu lieu sur certains coins de la carte, ou en plein centre avec l’apparition d’Eye Land. Ce nouveau complexe s’inscrit dans la thématique de cette saison, puisqu’il s’agit d’un quartier général d’agents secrets. Plusieurs tunnels cachés sont disséminés à travers la map, et vous permettent de vous déplacer rapidement entre des cachettes. Ils marchent dans les deux sens et se situent un peu partout sur la carte. Un ajout intéressant pour fuir ou rejoindre rapidement ses alliés. La plupart prennent la forme d’un WC public, mais on en retrouve également sous la forme de poubelle.

Le contenu est également enrichi

Le contenu s’étoffe, lui aussi, avec de nouvelles armes et objets. Minigun, fusil, pistolet, arc, l’ensemble de ce nouvel arsenal s’inscrit dans le cadre de l’espionnage. De même, des PNJ “acolytes” apparaissent à certains endroits. Il est possible de les combattre (ils sont agressifs) et d’empocher une récompense grâce au coffre qu’ils laissent derrière leur cadavre. Ils sont disponibles uniquement en partie classique ou dans le mode arène. Cette mise à jour introduit notamment 6 armes mythiques. Également, le bâton de dynamite, qui n’était plus disponible, fait son grand retour.

Un nouvel objet “boite en carton” permet de se cacher à l’intérieur, et de s’y déplacer. Il s’agit d’une variante du regretté buisson. On peut penser qu’il s’agit d’un clin d’œil à la franchise Metal Gear Solid. Il est également possible de tirer depuis le carton, ou d’en sortir instantanément pour surprendre vos adversaires.

Le mode créatif, également concerné

Trois nouvelles îles viendront enrichir le mode Créatif de Fortnite. On retrouve ainsi Le Requin, l’Accueil plat à grille et l’Accueil volant. Mais ce n’est pas tout, puisqu’un yacht est mis en place au niveau de l’emplacement H1 de la carte. Situé au large des côtes, il est difficile d’accès, mais promet une belle récompense (une variante d’AK dorée).

L’arrivée du second chapitre de Fortnite a introduit 6 nouveaux agents. Epic Games les a déclinés en une version “Or massif”. Il faudra cependant abattre un sacré nombre d’heures pour les débloquer. Contrairement à la première saison du chapitre 2 de Fortnite, accumuler l’expérience servira à quelque chose. Il est possible d’aller au-delà du niveau 100, et les développeurs comptent bien exploiter cette caractéristique. C’est de cette façon qu’il sera possible d’obtenir les skins en or des agents “Top Secret”. Les datamineurs ont notamment découvert les objectifs de progression, au nombre de 6.

Midas Or : level 100

Brutus Or : level 140

Miaousclé or : level 180

Maya Or : level 220

Skye Or : level 260

Banane Or : level 300

Des objectifs à long terme donc, qui motiveront probablement les joueurs invétérés. Rappelons que ce second chapitre devrait être plus court que le précédent. On peut estimer qu’il se terminera d’ici deux mois. Le bien informé HYPEX estime que nous sommes déjà à 10% de l’avancement de ce chapitre… Ce qui laisse un délai relativement étroit pour tout débloquer.

Epic Games vous propose de sécuriser rapidement mais sûrement vote compte contre les piratages. Et pour mieux convaincre ses joueurs, le studio américain offrent des récompenses à retrouver en jeu. Concrètement, l’authentification à deux facteurs, également appelé A2F, demande au joueur une seconde vérification après la connexion classique. Après avoir entré son mot de passe, le joueur sera invité à confirmer son identité par le biais d’une application dédiée (Google Authenticator par exemple) ou par mail.

L’A2F est requise en cas de cadeau offert à un de ses contacts, ou pour certains tournois spécifiques. Afin de l’activer, il faut se rendre dans les paramètres du compte, puis dans la section mot de passe et sécurité . Vous avez ensuite le choix entre une activation de l’authentification à deux facteurspar e-mail ou par l’authentificateur. Afin de motiver les joueurs à sécuriser davantage leur compte, Epic Games propose des récompenses en conséquence. Pour les joueurs du mode Battle Royale, vous obtiendrez l’emote Boogie Down. Pour le mode “Sauver le monde”, 50 emplacements d’arsenal seront donnés, et 10 de sac à dos. Enfin, un lama à butin de troll en édition légendaire est à récupérer.

