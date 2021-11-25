With this cashback offer, you can get FIFA 22 for only £7.14 on Black Friday.

With this cashback offer, you can get FIFA 22 for just £7.14 on Black Friday.

FIFA 22, one of the year’s most popular games, is understandably high on holiday wish lists this season.

We’ve got a Black Friday FIFA 22 deal you’ll love if you’re looking for the cheapest copy around.

* We may receive compensation if you click the links below and purchase the items, but this does not influence our recommendations. Remember to shop around on Black Friday to ensure you get the best deal.

You can get a copy of the standard edition for just £7.14 on the Nintendo Switch, £23.51 on the PS4 and Xbox One, and £37.96 on the PS5 thanks to an incredible £15 cashback offer from Topcashback.

When you sign up for a free Topcashback account and make a purchase with one of the site’s retailers – including Game – you’ll get a £15 cashback.

To take advantage of this Black Friday deal, simply sign up for Topcashback and purchase your copy from Game while shopping through them.

This is how you do it.

It’s that simple: once the cashback has been credited to your account, you can withdraw it directly to your bank account using BACS.

Only new TopCashback customers are eligible for this offer, and you must complete your purchase by December 5.

The bonus and cashback amounts may appear separately, and you won’t get them until the retailer confirms your purchase.

All terms and conditions can be found here.

