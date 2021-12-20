With this clever iPhone trick, you can see if it’s a white Christmas where you are.

With this clever iPhone trick, you can check if it’s a white Christmas where you are.

DO YOU WISH FOR A WHITE CHRISTMAS? With a simple iPhone trick, you can find out ahead of time.

Your iPhone has a built-in map and alert system that lets you know when it’s about to snow where you are.

So, if you want a white coating where you live, you should do so right now.

You’ll be notified ahead of time if you do it correctly.

You can also check the snow map to see if there’s a blizzard on the way.

The map is hidden inside an Apple app and is a must-have for anyone who enjoys (or despises) a wintry snowfall.

The map can be found in Apple’s Weather app.

The app was once mocked for being terrible, but it has since received major updates that have made it significantly better.

It’s partly due to Apple’s acquisition of Dark Sky, a popular weather app, and the use of some of the technology in Weather.

Weather has a lot of new features in the latest update, but one of the best is the snow map.

It’s certainly one to watch now that winter has arrived in the UK and the United States.

To begin, make sure you have the most recent version of Apple’s iPhone software, iOS 15, installed.

Make sure there’s nothing you need to install by going to Settings andgt; General andgt; Software Update.

Now open the Weather app, which is installed by default on your iPhone.

The sun peeks out from behind a cloud in this blue app.

To use the app, go to the bottom-left corner and tap the map icon.

Then tap the three squares in the top right that are stacked on top of each other.

Choose Precipitation and a rolling forecast of snow and rain will appear as it moves around you.

For a better view, you can also zoom in or out.

You’ll notice an icon in the middle of the map over your location when snow is on the way.

This will indicate if there is incoming snow and how far away it is.

You can, of course, move around the timeline to see how precipitation is moving around your location.

To move through time, use the bottom-right bar.

If it vanishes, simply tap the screen to reactivate it.

This will show you exactly where the snow will fall.

You’ll be able to tell if it’s heavy or light based on the colors of the precipitation (see the chart on the left).

