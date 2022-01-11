With three new features to improve the app, WhatsApp teases a HUGE change.

With three new features to improve the app, WhatsApp teases a MASSIVE change.

For some users, sifting through messages on WhatsApp is about to become a LOT easier.

If you’re one of the 2 billion people who use the app, you know what it’s like to be inundated with messages, not just from one-on-one conversations but also from large groups.

The Meta-owned platform has already improved the ability to find specific information in chats by allowing users to sort through links, media, and documents.

But now, the tech behemoth appears to be taking it a step further – with a caveat.

This latest feature appears to be limited to WhatsApp business accounts, but who knows, it might be expanded in the future.

Many businesses now use WhatsApp Business to provide more convenient customer service, whether it’s to request a delivery update or ask a question.

Given the volume of customer messages that businesses receive, it’s understandable that they might require additional assistance in sorting them all out.

It means that businesses will soon be able to search through chats in greater depth.

They’ll be able to categorize conversations as contacts, non-contacts, or unread.

As you might expect, these features are more useful for businesses using WhatsApp than for regular people.

However, by making it easier for businesses, you’ll benefit indirectly by helping them improve their customer service.

So far, the new features have only appeared in WhatsApp Business beta, which is the app’s beta version.

At some point, they appear to be coming to iOS and Android.

According to WABetaInfo, who first reported on the feature, “WhatsApp does not plan to release it on WhatsApp Messenger because they are more useful on WhatsApp Business.”

But don’t worry, regular users: WhatsApp has plenty to offer.

To begin with, an iPhone redesign is reportedly in the works.

In addition, the company is working on a better way for you to see when others are talking about you.

