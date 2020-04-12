Within LREM, the lone fight of MP Martine Wonner

PORTRAIT – Alongside several doctors, this parliamentarian, a psychiatrist by profession, is calling for the repeal of decrees limiting the use of chloroquine.

“For three hours, Emmanuel Macron learned about the latest results obtained by the P team in Marseiller Raoult », rejoices the deputy of the Bas-Rhin, Martine Wonner, the only LREM member of parliament to militate within the collective “Covid-19-Let doctors prescribe”.

This 56-year-old psychiatrist is not afraid to take positions that are often sharper than those of her majority colleagues. It was also committed with environmentalists, against the construction of the great bypass west of Strasbourg, whose huge construction site was stopped by the coronavirus.

A “mad controversy”

Along with several doctors, including former centrist minister Philippe Douste-Blazy, she is calling for the repeal of decrees that limit the use of chloroquine. “My first fight is to restore access to this drug during the early stages of the disease. In hospitals and clinics, doctors are able to screen and offer the necessary examinations. If Emmanuel Macron expands