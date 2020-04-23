Woah! There’s a New Crash Bandicoot Game, But It’s on Mobile

It’s out in some countries now

Crash Bandicoot’s return to the mainstream has reached another major milestone – in the form of a smartphone autorunner developed by Candy Crush creators King. This has clearly been inspired by the likes of Temple Run, although given the nature of the marsupial’s main games, it actually makes sense. The plot sees the eponymous hero paired with long-time ally Coco to take on Dr. Neo Cortex’s mutagen henchman, and there’s a base-building element that will see you creating weapons and power-ups to assist on your adventure.

Honestly, it doesn’t look bad at all, but it’s got all the trappings of a typical mobile game: timers, microtransactions, and multiple currencies. The release has only soft-launched at this stage, so there’s no word on how aggressive the in-app transactions will actually be at launch. So far, you can find it on the Malaysian Google Play store, although other regions will be sure to follow in the near future.

And don’t worry if this isn’t your cup of Wumpa Juice, as a fully-fledged Crash Bandicoot platformer is heavily rumoured to be in production for consoles.