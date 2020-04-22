Woot’s one-day sale on Philips Hue smart lighting will get you started for less

Woot’s latest sale on refurbished Philips Hue Smart Lighting gives newcomers the perfect opportunity to score their first setup at a discount. With prices starting at just $15, this sale includes picks such as color-changing bulbs, light strips, and even the essential Philips Hue Hub that you’ll need to get the lights working properly. The only catch is that this sale is limited to just today only; these products have the potential to sell out at any moment too, so be sure to take a look and complete your purchase soon if you’re interested.

Smart buys Philips Hue Refurbished Smart Home Sale

A selection of refurbished Philips Hue products are on sale today at Woot, including the essential Philips Hue bridge that every setup needs. Use an Amazon Prime membership while checking out for free shipping! From $15 See at Woot

Today’s sale at Woot includes a good mix of Philips Hue lighting, though as mentioned previously, the one thing every setup needs is the Philips Hue Hub. If you’re new to the Philips Hue ecosystem, you’ll want to pick that up in today’s order. Luckily, it’s one the most affordable options in today’s sale at just $34. It helps ensure all of your Philips Hue lights can work together and even lets you begin voice controlling them using Alexa or Google Assistant.

Alternatively, you could pick up the White Ambiance A19 4-Bulb Starter Kit at $71.99. It comes with smart LED bulbs as well as the necessary hub to get them set up (and add more lights later). Once up and running, you can control the lights with the switch or remotely from your phone. You can also set timers and schedules to automate your lights and even make it seem like someone is home even when you are away. If you have a smart speaker like the Echo Dot, you can use just your voice to adjust your lighting too. This bundle is usually nearer $120 if purchased brand new.

If you’re already using Hue elsewhere, you can still use this refurb sale to add some ambience to another area of your home with a 2-pack of White A19 bulbs for only $24, discounted light strips, and even Hue’s LED light bars with almost $50 off.

Though the items in today’s sale might not be brand new, each has been inspected and tested to ensure it’s in proper working condition. They’re certified to look and work like new, and you’ll even receive a 90-day warranty with the purchase.

Be sure to take a look at the full sale at Woot to see what other options you might want to pick up today. Shipping is $6 per order, or free when you login with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out.