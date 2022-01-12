Wordle users are being warned by Android that games in the app store may be “malicious scams.”

The new social media and pop culture phenomenon is the simple word-guessing game.

The game is simple: players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word.

Following each guess, the tiles change color to show which letters are not in the word (gray), which are in the word but in the wrong position (yellow), and which are in the word but in the correct position (green).

The app gained traction in October, and as of Monday, it had more than 2.7 million users, according to founder Josh Wardle.

As the game became more popular, however, copycat versions for Apple and Android users began to appear on app stores.

The Wordle clone games are said to be full of ads and could be malicious scams.

Apple has removed the Wordle clones from the App Store, according to The Verge.

Nonetheless, users should be on the lookout for potential copycats in the app store.

Wordle is only available in one official version, which can be found at powerlanguage.co.ukwordle.

There is currently no official app for any mobile platform.

Wordle is not available in any app store, and if they find one with the same name, it is not the original game.

