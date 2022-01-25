Wordle users have warned that a new Twitter bot may RUIN their game – here’s how to avoid it.

Users of Wordle have warned that a new Twitter bot could RUIN their game – here’s how to avoid it.

Users have warned that a WORDLE bot that uses a cheat-code to predict the next day’s word is revealing them on Twitter.

After a Wordle fan reverse-engineered the game to predict the next word of the day, a Twitter bot is now exploiting the flaw to ruin the game for others.

Wordle, a free online game in which users are given six chances to guess a five-letter word, has quickly become one of the most popular topics on the internet, consuming Twitter feeds.

Josh Wardle, a programmer, started working on the game in October 2021.

The browser game has become so popular in just four months that software engineer Robert Reiche decided to reverse-engineer it to find out what the word of the day was.

Reichel discovered that the word of the day is ’embedded client-side,’ meaning that it can be accessed through the game’s website.

Reichel was able to predict Wordle’s next day word even before it went live after reworking the cheat code.

Someone appears to have exploited this flaw by creating “The Wordlinator,” an automated Twitter bot that reveals the word for the following day.

The bot appears to be on a mission to ruin the game for everyone who encounters it.

The account’s goal is to “end Wordle bragging” by automatically replying to Twitter users who share successful Wordle results with a spoiler for the following day’s word of the day.

Users are sometimes accused of “bragging” about their scores, while others are accused of “spoiling Twitter for everyone” when they share their results.

According to reports, the account has been suspended several times, but it keeps popping up again.

If Wordle users want to share their results in peace, they should either block or report the account.

In other news, personalized smart guns that can only be fired by verified users may be available to US consumers this year.

Scientists are attempting to solve the mystery surrounding dozens of gruesome child mummies discovered in a Sicilian underground tomb.

After spotting the fugitive on Google Maps, police were able to apprehend an Italian mafia henchman who had been on the run for 20 years.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.