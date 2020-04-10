Working while on partial unemployment, forced vacation … Our answers to your questions on confinement

A woman telecommuting on March 19, 2020 in Nantes (Loire-Atlantique). (FRANCK DUBRAY / MAXPPP)

Several Internet users ask us questions about partial unemployment. Some of them ask us if it is legal for their employer to ask them to work remotely while they are partially unemployed. It is illegal work, the government said a few days ago after the appearance of numerous abuses. Some employers actually employ people they have put into partial unemployment, while they will collect the money paid by Unedic and the State.

Currently, more than six million workers are partially unemployed to avoid layoffs. This measure will cost the community about 20 billion euros, according to the Minister of Labor Muriel Penicaud.

For companies at fault, the sanctions will be heavy. It will already be necessary to reimburse the sums received for partial unemployment. Then, they will be prohibited from benefiting from public aid in the area of ​​employment or vocational training for a period of up to five years. Finally, this fraud to a public administration is punishable by two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros.

Other Internet users ask us if their employer can force them to take vacations. It is possible, since the government ordinances of March 26, 2020. Among them, one allows the employer to impose to take paid holidays or to modify the dates of a leave already taken, within the limit of six working days. However, a company agreement, or failing that, a branch agreement, must be concluded. This exceptional provision cannot go beyond December 31, 2020. The employer can also split leave without asking for the employee’s agreement.

The government’s idea is to give businesses more flexibility in the face of the economic difficulties of the moment. By forcing employees to take leave during confinement, companies give themselves the possibility of retaining labor forces when their activity resumes.

And for the State, it is interesting because the holidays taken by employees avoid resorting to partial unemployment during this period of time. This is always won for public finances. Unions and left-wing parties have severely criticized all of these orders.