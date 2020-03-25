World of Warcraft offers double XP to stay inside during coronavirus

For the next month, everyone playing World of Warcraft gains XP at double the rate.

The 100% XP buff (called the “Winds of Wisdom”) runs until April 20, and is available to all players, whether they’re free-to-play Starter Edition subscribers or Legion Edition players. Blizzard Entertainment is billing it as a perk for MMO fans who want to stay inside and help contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Players will also be able to take advantage of this experience boost while still using their favorite heirlooms. It won’t take long before you’ll be facing off with the Old God N’Zoth and his minions in Ny’alotha, the Waking City.” Blizzard wrote.

They’re referring to “Visions of N’Zoth,” the 8.3 patch earlier this year that delivered a 12-boss raid. The showdown is set set in the city of Ny’alotha, and pits players against N’Zoth, a bona fide Old God. If you’re getting a Lovecraftian vibe from that setup, your intuition is correct.