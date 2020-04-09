World Of Warcraft Shadowlands Class Updates

It’s been awhile since we covered what will be coming in the next installment of World of Warcraft, so here is a roundup of some of the latest blog posts from Blizzard on the Shadowlands class changes.

All twelve classes will be having some abilities, spells, and talents changed to balance out the play experience for everyone at launch and to reflect the new chapter of the story.

Below is the summary for each class and the specializations, outline all the changes that will be made once Shadowlands drops.

Death Knights will be able to desecrate the ground around them with Unholy magic to deal damage to enemies with Death and Decay and neutralize incoming attacks with Anti-Magic Zone. Players will be able to turn themselves undead with the Lichborne ability and summon a ghoulish servant with Raise Dead for a temporary companion.

Sacrificial Pact is a new ability that enables Death Knights to perform a forbidden ritual, sacrificing one of the Raise Dead minions in return for an AOE attack where the minion explodes, causing damage to enemies in range. Chains of Ice has been restored, with the chains once again binding enemies for a set period of time.

Blood

Frost

Unholy

Fury will be the only resource Demon Hunters use, with Immolation Aura being available for both subclasses instead of just Vengeance.

Havoc

Vengeance

Ferocious Bite, Barkskin, Cyclone, Stampeding Roar, and Ironfur will be available for Druids regardless of specialization. Each specialization will also gain an additional utility ability.

Balance

Feral

Guardian

Restoration

Hunters will be able to use Arcane Shot, Eyes of the Beast, Hunter’s Mark, Kill Shot, Scare Beast, and Tranquilizing Shot regardless of specialization. Stables will be increased to allow for new beasts to be tamed in the new zones.

Beast Mastery

Marksman

Survival

Arcane Explosion, Fireblast, Frostbolt, and Mirror Image will be available to all mage specializations. Fire Ward and Frost Ward have returned for Mage defences. Alter Time has also been brought back, with Mages able to return back to their initial location, with the same health and mana, after using it for a second time.

A new talent called Focus Magic will grant an ally a bonus to their spell critical hit chance. When the ally gets a crit with a spell, Arcane Mages will receive the same boon for a short period of time.

Arcane

Fire

Frost

Expel Harm, Fortifying Brew, Spinning Crane Kick, and Touch of Death will be available for all Monks to use, regardless of specialization. All specializations will be able to summon their Celestial with Invoke Xuen, the White Tiger; Invoke Niuzao, the Black Ox; and Invoke Yu’lon, the Jade Serpent.

Brewmaster

Mistweaver

Windwalker

Blessing of Sacrifice, Hammer of Wrath, Sense Undead, Shield of the Righteous, Turn Evil, and Word of Glory will be available for all Paladins to use, regardless of specialization. Crusader Strike and Hammer of Wrath will grant Holy Power on use. Crusader and Devotion Auras will be available to all Paladins.

Paladins will have access to more talents, allowing them to manipulate and spend Holy Power. Divine Purpose Talent will be available for all Paladins to select in the talent tree. Holy Avenger and Seraphim talents will focus on the creation and spending of Holy Power for Paladins.

Holy

Protection

Retribution

Mind Blast, Mind Soothe, Power Infusion, Shadow Word: Death, and Shadow Word: Pain will be available for all Priest specializations. It will also be possible to cast Power Infusion on allies.

Discipline

Holy

Shadow

Subtlety and Outlaw will once again be able to coat their blades with Instant, Crippling, and Numbing Poisons. The Pick Pocket ability will uncover new ingredients for the Rouge’s Crimson Vial to consume.

Assassination

Outlaw

Subtlety

Chain Heal, Chain Lightning, Healing Stream Totem, Flametongue Weapon, Flame Shock, Frost Shock, and Lightning Shield will be available for all Shaman to use, regardless of their specialization. Searing Totem will also return as an ability for all Shaman to use, which bombards nearby enemies with fireballs for a short duration.

Elemental

Enhancement

Restoration

Curse of Tongues, Curse of Recklessness, Curse of Weakness, and Curse of Doom will be available to all Warlocks, regardless of specialization. Warlocks will also be able to manipulate space with Demonic Circle.

Tongue Tied will be added as a new talent, empowering spells attacking enemies afflicted with Curse of Tongues, preventing them from receiving healing effects.

Affliction

Demonology

Destruction

Execute, Hamstring, Ignore Pain, Shield Block, Shield Slam, Slam, Spell Reflection, and Whirlwind will be available to all Warriors, regardless of their active specialization. Challenging Shout and Intervene will be returning to the Warrior class. Shattering Throw will also be returning, but with a new devastating damage boost against enemies protected by an absorption shield.

Double Time and War Machine will be able to be picked as a talent for all Warrior subclasses.

Arms

Fury

All of these updates and changes are subject to change before the release, with the Alpha release launching soon to test these changes. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is scheduled to release this year on PC, with no official date announced as of yet.