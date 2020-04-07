World of WarCraft: Shadowlands: The class changes at a glance

With the previous enhancements for World of WarCraft, the classes have been revised or trimmed again and again. For example, with Cataclysm many classes have been partially radically rebuilt and a number of skills have been removed in Warlords of Draenor. In Legion, the classes got back their identity / uniqueness through the artifact weapons before the red pencil was used again with Battle for Azeroth.

In Shadowlands, Blizzard wants to focus on a particular aspect of a specialization and at the same time demand more decisions from the players, because many skills and spells will be limited to individual specializations. In addition, various well-known skills that were formerly deleted will be reintroduced – six old skills will be reactivated for hunters alone. Paladins get their auras back, shamans set up totems again, warlocks can swear heavily and villains can rub their weapons with poisons again.

The following list from Blizzard Entertainment gives a first overview of the changes (Source), which are made to the classes, although not all adjustments are included. Changes can also be made since the game is only in the alpha phase.

Death knight

“The Death Knights are former Lich King champions who overwhelm their enemies with brute force and dark magic. In Legion, the Death Knights were all about their specialization (Frost Death Knights, for example, mostly had only frost-related spells available). Unified in Shadowlands we learn the core skills of the death knights by making their main skills available for all specializations, including various versatile skills that have been extremely popular in the past.

Once these changes are implemented, all Death Knights can desecrate the ground around them with unholy magic to inflict damage on their enemies with Death and Decay, or use Antimagic Field to neutralize enemy attacks. In addition, all death knights can use unnatural powers again and become briefly undead with ‘Lichritter’, or with the help of ‘Raising the Dead’ summon a ghost servant who fights at their side. The new Skill Package enables Death Knights to perform a prohibited ritual and sacrifice one of their undead servants. They deprive him of health until the servant detonates and damages all nearby enemies. Last but not least, the frosty grip of the ‘ice chains’ will again fix the enemies of all death knights.

Blood: Surrounded by their dead brothers and sisters, blood death knights in the shadow lands can learn new skills and talents. Bloodwalk allows Death Knights to consume the essence of killed enemies to create a rune. If a charge of ‘Bone Shield’ is used up, this ability can be used again. Blood death knights also have access to Rune Shift without having to choose it as a talent. Blood Labration gives these bloody fighters a huge healing boost for each active charge of Bone Shield and grants 5 rune power when Death and Decay is cast while Scarlet Geiel is active.

Frost: The memory of Frostgram, the legendary sword of the Lich King, lives on in the hearts of the Frost Death Knights, who can now choose between two one-handed or two-handed weapons to strike down their enemies. The harsh trials of the icy northern end tundra are reflected in new skills and talents. The iconic Fury of the Frost Wyrm ability no longer needs to be selected as a talent and is instead available to all Frost Death Knights. Hypothermic presence halves the rune power cost of other skills for a moderate amount of time, giving Death Knights the power to defeat any resistance.

Unholy: All death knights have certain skills to awaken and control undead servants; Unholy Death Knights, however, specialize in necromancy, and their abilities should reflect that. All Unholy Death Knights will be able to ‘Summon Gargoyle’ (previously a talent) to summon these winged horrors. ‘Army of the Damned’ is returning stronger than ever and is bringing a well-known, loyal servant – a magus of the dead. These powerful spellcasters have fought side by side with the Maldraxxus banner bearers, and are now strengthening the ghoulish seas of the Unholy Death Knights by killing enemies with spells such as Frostbolt and Shadowbolt. Death’s Mantle and Epidemic reduce the cooldown of Army of the Dead, causing Unholy Death Knights to bring a steady stream of monstrous servants into battle. The Magus of the Dead also joins the Death Knight while casting Apocalypse, the cooldown of which is also reduced by Casting Deathcoat or Epidemic. Masters and servants alike benefit from the Unholy Death Knight’s Mastery: Dreadblade. It increases both the Shadow Knight’s Shadow damage and the damage done to the Ghuldians, making the undead armies just overwhelm any enemy. “

Dmonenjger

“The Dmonenjger were introduced in Legion. At that time, all characters were assigned a specialization during the creation, which felt almost like a separate class due to the artifact weapons – this is also evident in the design of the Dmonenjger. Decay and vengefulness are evident in some Points similar, but through common resources and skills we can create more common ground.

All Demon hunters now share a common resource – Jhzorn – that they can use to channel their fiery hatred into relentless demon attacks. In addition, ‘Feuerbrandaura’ (originally only for vengeful hunters) will be available for both specializations.

Devastation: Devastation Demons have a new passive skill called Infinite Hate that increases their maximum capacity for anger, allowing them to perform one or two additional attacks. The Dark Prank talent becomes Essence Break. This ability does Chaos damage and significantly increases the damage done by Chaos Kick and Blade Dance for a short time.

Vengeance: Vindictive demon hunters will notice some changes to ‘Soul Splitter’ and her talents that serve to make other builds attractive in addition to ‘Soul Bomb’. Among other things, you will receive ‘Dmonian’ as a talent option and ‘Dmonical Destruction’ as the standard ability of this specialization. As a result, Demon Hunters can wreak more havoc than ever before. Similar to their weapon brothers who specialize in demolition, the talent ‘Demon’ temporarily puts vengeful demon hunters into their demon form after using Demon Demolition. Overall, the talents of the vengeful specialization have been significantly revised. We’ve pooled several popular talents, moved others, and introduced new talents to enable new builds. One such talent is ‘mass extraction’, which instantly splits a soul fragment from up to five opponents nearby and consumes all fragments. In situations where the Vengeful Demon Hunter has to take a few hits, the Ruinses Bulwark talent increases the healing of Demonic Decay and converts excess healing into an absorption shield that lasts for a moderate amount of time. “

Druids

“Druids are masterful shapeshifters – a versatile hybrid class that can adapt their shape to a variety of situations. In Shadowlands, we reinforce this core identity by giving the druids even more flexibility. We are reintroducing some old class skills and making others more accessible. The affinity system in particular has been expanded and now also provides useful skills in addition to passive bonuses.

All druids gain access to Wild Bite, Tree Bark, and Iron Hide regardless of their active specialization. In addition, Hurricane and Prickling Roar are now available to druids of all specializations. In addition, ‘Heart of the Wild’ returns as a talent for druids who want to use skills of a different role in combat. The affinity talents for each specialization (balance, guardian, savagery and restoration) are expanded by a useful ability. Balance maintains ‘Typhoon’, Ferocity ‘Tatter’, Guardian ‘Shouting Roar’ and Restoration ‘Ursol’s Vortex’.

Balance: ‘Solar authorization’ and ‘Lunar authorization’ are strengthened and expanded to ‘Solar eclipse’ and ‘Lunar eclipse’. Similar to previous expansions such as Wrath of the Lich King, ‘Wrath’ and ‘Starfire’ will alternate between ‘Solar Eclipse’ and ‘Lunar Eclipse’, which will increase each other’s ability for a longer period of time. When Celestial Alignment is active, both can occur simultaneously. Equilibrium druids who dominate the alternation between the darkness can take advantage of these phases of intensifying ‘anger’ or ‘star fire’ in important moments of a fight. Star Suction prolongs the current darkness to further increase either Wrath or Starfire. Starfall, on the other hand, extends the duration of the currently active effects of Moonfire and Sunfire. As a result, these spells, which both cost astral power, are differently effective in different situations. Starfall also returns to its previous design from Wrath of the Lich King to Warlords of Draenor. Instead of choosing the area of ​​effect, equilibrium druids can now rain stars all around them again, exactly where they are standing, running or fluttering.

Fierceness: Fighting cats will find that their Bloodclaw talent has been revamped and is now more focused on their wild strength. If Wildness Druids quickly use Shred, Claw, and Wild Bite in a row, the damage from their next use of Rip is dramatically increased.

Guardians: Guardian druids can rediscover their wild side in Shadowlands with ‘Berserker’. The ability significantly reduces the cooldowns of Flutter, Slash, Growl, and Frenzied Regeneration, while halving the cost of Ironfur. Renewal also returns as a talent that heals Guardian Druids for much of their maximum health.

Restoration: ‘Rapid Healing’ returns to the old way of working and uses active regular healing effects on the target again, albeit with a significantly reduced cooldown and reduced costs. And if things get really hot, you can use the well-known ability ‘speed of nature’ to ‘regrow’, ‘rebirth’ or ‘usury’ as a spontaneous spell. In exchange with the wild spirits in the realm of the dead, the restoration druids were able to reawaken their knowledge of the work of ‘care’. This talent heals an ally for considerable value. ‘Nursing’ benefits threefold from ‘Mastery: Harmony’, which increases healing for everyone who heals regularly on the target. “

Hunter

“Hunters are wilderness masters who use a variety of tricks, such as special ammunition and traps that change the environment in their favor. Those of them who know how to use their abilities optimally and how to attack with those of their animal Tuning companions can develop their deadly potential to the fullest. Overall, we find that all hunter specializations capture this basic idea well, but each one also brings a unique and interesting way of playing. For this reason, the basic damage rotation of the hunters in Shadowlands will not change much, but some well-known skills are returning and many talents are being updated.

Arcane Shot, Eyes of the Beast, Mark of the Hunter, Deadly Shot, Wild Animal Fearful, and Lulling Shot will be available to all hunters regardless of their active specialization. In preparation for the coming fight, all hunters will receive significantly more stables for their companions to tame the new creatures that they discover in the ethereal wilderness of the Shadow Lands.

Beast Mastery: The strength of the beast mastery hunters comes from the band with their companions, who fight mercilessly at their side and brutally tear enemies apart. ‘Bloodshed’ is a new talent that beast mastery hunters can teach their companions to drop them over the target. The ill-fated victim then begins to bleed profusely, suffering more damage from attacks from the companion. Beast Mastery Hunter’s Blood Odor talent is being revised. The passive effect is now activated when you cast Wrath of the Wild, and grants two charges of Barbed Arrow that bleed the target, allowing the hunter’s pet companion to quickly eliminate threats. ‘Toxic bite’ replaces ‘Spitting Cobra’ and provides a little surprise. When ‘Wrath of the Wild’ ends, a cobra comes to the aid of the hunter in combat. This snake becomes more powerful depending on how often ‘Cobra Shot’ has been used during the duration of ‘Wrath of the Wild’.

Marksmanship: Masterful shooters can augment ‘Lethal Shot’ with ‘Sharp Shot’, a new talent that gives ‘Lethal Shot’ two charges. In addition, Aimed Shot fades faster for a short time each time Deadly Shot is cast. Binding Restraints is a new passive talent. Enemies immobilized by Binding Shot do less damage to the hunter for a short time after the effect ends. ‘Salve’ is a new talent that marksmanship hunters can use to rain arrows over a targeted area over a short period of time. ‘Salve’ is a new talent that marksmanship hunters can use to rain arrows over a targeted area over a short period of time. It also gives the hunter the ‘Skillful Shot’ buff, causing his ‘Aimed Shot’ and ‘Rapid Fire’ to ricochet off enemies for the entire duration of ‘Salvo’ and do half the damage to up to five other targets.

Survive: To fight the horrors of the Shadowlands, survivors hone their skills and improve their weapons and equipment. You can expect increased damage for ‘Hydra Bite’, ‘Battles’, ‘Steel Trap’, ‘Spearhead’ and ‘Flank Attack’ and reduced focus costs for ‘Chakrams’. All of this aims to prepare survivors for the encounter with the beasts of the realm of the dead. “

magician

“Magicians master many schools of magic, but focus on one in particular. We find it important that all magicians have access to strategically useful Arcane, Fire and Frost spells, even if their primary damage spells are limited to a single school of magic To accomplish this, we are providing more spells from all three schools for the entire class. In addition, we believe that Arcane Mage damage rotation is currently lacking a key moment that will have a special impact in combat. Accordingly, combat rotation becomes fundamental revised to elaborate on this aspect while maintaining the overall play feel of this specialization.

Arcane Explosion, Fire Strike, Frostbolt, and Mirror Image are now available to all specializations again. Fire Spell Protection and Frost Spell Protection return to strengthen Mages’ defenses. ‘Time Shift’ also returns from the past and allows magicians of all specializations to demonstrate their power over time. This spell enables the mage to return to its original position on the second cast or after a short while with the same health and mana at the time of first activation. In addition, all magicians can learn a new talent: ‘Focus magic’. It gives an ally a small bonus to its critical chance to hit with spells; if he hits a critical hit with a spell, the Arcane Mage will receive the same bonus for a short time.

Arcane: Wild, untamed magic flows through the shadow lands – and Azeroth’s most chaotic caster can’t wait to tap into it. Free Magic now has an additional charge, which allows Arcane mages to decimate their enemies even better. Mastery: Koryphe will no longer only increase the damage of Arcane Blast and Arcane Bombardment, it will increase all spells. The Touch of Magi talent becomes a standard skill for Arcane Mages. This allows them to target an enemy who will then take additional damage from Arcane spells and spread this damage to all nearby enemies. ‘Enlightened’ is a new talent that rewards skillful mana budgets. As long as the Arcane Mage’s mana stays above a certain threshold, this talent adds a moderate amount of all Arcane damage done. If the mana falls below this threshold, the talent increases the mana regeneration considerably.

Fire: Fire Mages now have more control over how and when to spread Ignite with the revised Mastery: Ignite. Fire Strike now serves as a trigger: when the spell is cast on a target with active Ignite, the effect jumps to up to eight enemies near the target. The fire mages’ talents are also updated to reflect different play styles for different ones To enable situations. Blast Wave now does more damage. In addition, the duration of the slowdown has been increased, which will allow you to keep enemies away from your neck while burning them one after another. Mages who just want to see the world burn will be pleased with the increased cooldown reduction on ‘Zndeln’, which means that ‘reeving’ is ready to use again more quickly and ensures wonderful critical hits. The damage bonus from Blast of Fire is also increased, giving the next Pyroblast with cast time even more punch.

Frost: With the newly added ‘Mirror Image’ and ‘Time Shift’ capabilities, Frost Magicians have some cool new ways to add some variety to their gameplay. One of the most important changes to the Frost Mage in Shadowlands is the revision of the ‘Winter Cold’ weakening effect caused by ‘hail’. So far, ‘Winter Cold’ was linked to the reduction in movement speed caused by ‘hail’. As a result, there were only short time windows during which the optimal distance had to be kept in order to achieve the maximum damage bonus. In Winterlands, the Winter Freeze effect lasts much longer, causing the next two Frost Mage spells to deal damage as if the target were frozen. In addition, he increases the critical chance of the Frost Mage and his allies to hit the target in question. “

Mnch

“In preparation for the dangerous journey to the shadow lands, monks return to the summit of tranquility to study scriptures, train and refine their technique. Several skills of the original version of the class return for all specializations to their identity as masters to strengthen the martial arts, and each specialization is given a unique ability in connection with the Celestial Sublime that underlines their deep connection to the mystical Pandaria.

Damage Redirection, Strengthening Brothers, Whirling Crane Kick, and Touch of Death are now available to all males. In addition, Touch of Death returns to the original design and kills enemies with less health than the monk. Each specialization also receives a unique bonus when dealing damage with “Touch of Death”.

ll three specializations will be ‘Summon Xuen the White Tiger’, ‘Summon Niuzao the Black Ox’, and ‘Yu’lon Summon the Jade Serpent’ (previously talents) to summon Her Heavenly Exalted to the battlefield.

Master Brewers: The steadfast master brewmen are ready for anything to restore balance, and can now choose between two one-handed or two-handed weapons to defeat their enemies. You will also get back an earlier passive ability: ‘footwork’. It increases the amount of physical damage staggered when the monk uses skills like Blackout Kick (previously known as Blackout Kick), Barrel Slash, and Whirling Crane Kick. Heavenly Brute is a new ability that absorbs damage based on the attack power of the monk. In addition, master brewer masters can now challenge their target again with ‘impact’. With this new old ability, the monk and its target flock towards each other, rendering the target unable to move on impact halfway through the middle of the conflict. All master brewers can also use ‘Niuzao the Black Ox’ (previously a talent) to help with the staggered damage. Niuzao also deals bonus damage based on the adjusted staggered damage. Touching Death from Master Brewers instantly kills any creature with less health than the human and removes any remaining staggered damage. Brewmasters can use the new Talent Flames talent to enrich their brews with divine powers. Drinking brews has a moderate chance of giving ‘Heavenly Flames’. This slightly increases the damage reduction from ‘Breath of Fire’ and transfers the regular damage effect to targets hit by ‘Whirling Crane Kick’. Exploding Foot Returns as a Talent. It burns enemies hit and blinds them for a short time.

Mistweaver: All Mistweaver can use ‘Yu’lon Summon the Jade Serpent’ to summon the Celestial Exalted One, heal allies with ‘Celestial Breath’ and create healing spells for nearby allies. Touch of Death now instantly kills any creature with less health than the Mistweaver and creates healing spells for its allies. ‘Chi-Ji Summon the Red Crane’ returns as a talent for Mistweaver. It moderately improves their physical damage and heals allies for part of the damage done. Chi-Ji also makes Mistworms immune to motion-restricting effects, so they can keep moving around in combat.

Wind Runners: Like their brothers among the master brewers, wind runners can again choose between two one-handed or two-handed weapons in the struggle to restore balance. With “Xuen the White Tiger” (previously a talent), all wind-riders can call a powerful ally for help. Xuen fights at her side and strikes opponents with ‘tiger flash’. It inflicts additional damage to opponents who were recently attacked by the monk. Touch of Death now instantly kills any creature with less health than the Windrunner, and creates Chip Sphren that the Windrunner can consume to wreak havoc. In the shadow lands, wild gods walk through the Ardenwald, and their magic awakens the knowledge of ‘Chi-Ji’s dance’. This new passive talent has a moderate chance of eliminating the cost of next using Swirling Crane Kick and inflicting significant bonus damage on all targets. “

paladin

“Paladins are devoted servants of light. They use its sacred power to protect their friends and defeat their enemies. In the original version of the game, paladins had several categories of cross-specialization spells, such as seals, blessings and auras. We believe that not all of these spell categories make sense in the modern game, but they still shaped the paladin as a class.We want to revive this feeling of the general spell categories by standardizing the resource system for paladins and bring back some distinctive skills like auras some of these skills are very situation-dependent, but they are a perfect match for the archetype of the holy writer and eraser of the undead that makes up the paladin.

Blessings of Sacrifice, Hammer of Wrath, Spell Undead, Shield of the Righteous, Chase Off Bites, and Word of Glory will be available to all paladins regardless of their specialization. Holy power returns as a resource for all paladins to use to repel enemies and protect their allies. The use of abilities such as Crusader Strike and Hammer of Wrath grants Holy Power that allows Paladins to use the light for their most powerful abilities. These include ‘Word of Glory’ and ‘Shield of the Righteous’, with which they can get rid of their enemies and protect themselves from their allies. As champions of light, paladins can use powerful auras to protect and strengthen their allies. Aura of Concentration is once again available to all paladins, reducing the duration of breaks and silences. The revised ‘Aura of Retribution’ allows Paladins to avenge their fallen allies with a brief burst of ‘Angered Retribution’. This is how the holy warriors find the strength to strike down evil or keep their remaining allies on their feet. ‘Aura of the Crusader’ and ‘Aura of Devotion’ can also be used by all paladins. In addition, all paladins have access to additional talents with which they can use Holy Power. The ‘Divine Purpose’ talent can be selected by all paladins and is unified for all specializations. This gives all abilities that consume Holy Power the chance to remove the cost of the next Holy Power based ability and increase the damage or healing it does. ‘Holy Avenger’ enables paladins to generate large amounts of Holy Power in a short window of time. With ‘Seraphim’ you can use your Holy Power to increase your secondary values ​​for a moderate period of time.

Sacred: The Azerite bonus ‘Shimmer of Light’ moves to the talent selection at level 50, where it has to assert itself against powerful options such as ‘Flame of Confidence’. The aurental talents of the Holy Paladins were replaced by the class-wide aura ledge; Aura Championship, however, continues to offer them the unique ability to infuse any aura with power.

Protection: In order to better fulfill her oath to protect the innocent, protection paladins are now emitting a ‘radiant light’ – a new passive ability that makes the next use of ‘Word of Glory’ free whenever ‘Judgment’ hits critically. This means that protection paladins can not only protect themselves, but also their allies better from attackers.

Retribution: The darkest places in the Shadow Lands inspire retaliation paladins for brave exploits in the name of light. ‘Ash Wave’ no longer has to be chosen as a talent and is instead available to all Retribution Paladins. This ability enables these holy warriors to strike down the evil with such a powerful trick that it hits all nearby enemies when hit and significantly reduces the speed of movement of the survivors. Struck demons and undead are also stunned for a long time. ‘Heavenly Power’ (previously an Azerite Bonus) becomes a talent. It gives the ‘Crusader Kick’ a moderate chance to remove the cost of using Divine Storm the next time and to greatly increase the damage it does. “

priest

“Priests use the light to heal their friends – and use the power of the void to wipe out their enemies. In the recent expansions, priest specializations have clearly separated these two concepts. Holy and shadow priests only used their spells In Shadowlands, we want to go back to the original concept that while holy priests focus on their connection to the light, they can still use shadow magic in battle, as do shadow priests: their focus is on the Harnessing empty energy, but you can still call the light to protect yourself.

All priests will be able to work regardless of their active specialization ‘Mind Blowing’, ‘Mind Calming’, ‘Soul of Power’, ‘Shadow Word: Death’ and ‘Shadow Word: Pain’.

Discipline: Disciplinary priests are masters at balancing the powers of light and shadow. The changes in Shadowlands affect both ends of the spectrum. ‘Caress of Light’ is a new skill for the most powerful servants of light. With their help, disciplinary priests can heal their allies through Power Word: Barrier, and one more time if they are still below the barrier. Discipline priests brave enough to use dark magic can learn Shadow Alliance. This revamped talent instantly heals a selected hero and four other injured allies in a small area and moderately increases the damage done to the priest for a short time. Holy spells cannot be cast during this time. New to disciplinary priests is Shadowlands’ Mind Blast, which has a high mana cost, but does powerful damage spikes, heals through Atonement, and also grants an absorption shield.

Holy: Now that the protective veils of the Shadowlands have been torn, the grace of the Naaru can penetrate the barrier and be channeled by its most loyal servants. Circle of Healing is now basic for all Holy Priests. This leaves them free to choose a new talent instead: ‘Prayer Circle’. ‘Gebetskreis’ verstrkt ‘Kreis der Heilung’ und verringert fr kurze Zeit die Zauberzeit von ‘Gebet der Heilung’.

Schatten: Im Totenreich lernen Schattenpriester mit einem neuen Talent, ihr Potenzial voll auszuschpfen: ‘Tod und Wahnsinn’. Jedes Mal, wenn ein Ziel durch ‘Schattenwort: Tod’ stirbt, erhlt der Schattenpriester im Verlauf einiger Sekunden eine groe Menge an Wahnsinn. Zustzlich wird ‘Schattenwort: Tod’ zurckgesetzt und kann sofort gegen das nchste Opfer eingesetzt werden. ‘Abstieg in den Wahnsinn’ kehrt mit einer fiesen berraschung zurck. Beim Einsatz erhlt der Schattenpriester sofort eine groe Menge an Wahnsinn und wirkt ‘Leereneruption’ auf das Ziel. ber einen lngeren Zeitraum gewhren Fhigkeiten zur Wahnsinnserzeugung 100 % mehr Wahnsinn und ihr knnt aus der Bewegung heraus Zauber wirken. Aber diese Macht fordert einen schrecklichen Preis – wenn es dem Priester nicht gelingt, sein Ziel in diesem Zeitraum zu besiegen, fllt er selbst den Schatten zum Opfer und stirbt.”

Schurke

“Schurken hatten in WoW schon immer ein breit gefchertes Repertoire an ntzlichen Fhigkeiten fr Schaden, Kontrolle und berlebensfhigkeit. Aber whrend der Entwicklung von Legion war es uns wichtig, die einzelnen Spezialisierungen voneinander abzugrenzen und ihnen eine einzigartige Identitt zu geben. Deshalb haben wir groe Teile der Grundfhigkeiten des Schurken unter den drei Spezialisierungen aufgeteilt, wodurch sich jede von ihnen ein wenig mager anfhlte. In Shadowlands wollen wir dieses Problem beheben, indem wir der Grundklasse viele markante Fhigkeiten zurckgeben, aber gleichzeitig das beibehalten, was jede Spezialisierung einzigartig macht.

Die drei Schurkenspezialisierungen tauschen untereinander das Wissen aus, das sie beim Meistern ihrer grausamen Fertigkeiten erworben haben. Meuchelschurken lehren ihre Kollegen die Grundlagen der Giftmischerei, wodurch Tuschungs- und Gesetzlose Schurken ihre Klingen erneut mit sofort wirkendem, verkrppelndem und Lhmendes Gift berziehen knnen. Die verlorene Kunst, dem Opfer eine ‘Tckische Klinge’ zwischen die Rippen zu jagen, ermglicht es Schurken, das Ziel fr kurze Zeit mit einer konzentrierten Version des Gifts zu infizieren. Mit ‘Taschendiebstahl’ finden Schurken jetzt hufig neue Zutaten, die sie in ihre ‘Blutrote Phiole’ mischen und so beim nchsten Einsatz die Macht des Gemischs erhhen knnen.

Meucheln: Meuchelschurken verfeinern ihre meisterliche Beherrschung von Giften mit der Rckkehr von ‘Tckische Klinge’. Dadurch erleidet das Opfer kurzzeitig groe Mengen an Naturschaden, hnlich wie es bei ‘Vergiftete Klinge’ der Fall ist (bisher ein Talent). Ihre Gifte werden strker und schneller aufzutragen sein als die der anderen Schurken. Auerdem vergiften sie ihr Ziel jedes Mal, wenn sie aus der Verstohlenheit heraus angreifen. Meuchelschurken haben erneut Zugriff auf die Fhigkeit ‘Hinterhalt’, wodurch sich ihnen eine neue Option fr den ersten Angriff aus der Verstohlenheit heraus bietet. Das Talent ‘Wunder Punkt’ wurde verndert und ermglicht Schurken jetzt auch auerhalb der Verstohlenheit den Einsatz von ‘Hinterhalt’, wobei der Effekt mit hherer Wahrscheinlichkeit ausgelst wird, wenn das Ziel nur ber wenig Gesundheit verfgt. ‘Tckische Klinge’ wird durch ‘Vergiftete Klinge’ weiter verbessert. Sie verringert die Abklingzeit und ermglicht so hufige Schadensspitzen mit erhhtem Naturschaden.

Gesetzlosigkeit: Die erfinderischen Gesetzlosen Schurken sind immer auf der Suche nach einem Vorteil. Sie tauschen die bentigten Combopunkte fr ‘Schicksalswrfel’ gegen eine variable Abklingzeit ein, die sich auf ihre atemberaubenden Finishing-Moves abstimmen lsst. Bei hektischen Kmpfen verringert sich die Abklingzeit von ‘Schicksalswrfel’ durch verbrauchte Combopunkte via ‘Ruhelose Klingen’. ‘Nierenhieb’ wird wieder Teil des Arsenals der Gesetzlosen und ‘Zwischen die Augen’ macht Gegner jetzt verwundbarer gegenber den kritischen Treffern der Schurken, anstatt sie zu betuben. ‘Entrinnen’ kehrt als Defensivfhigkeit fr Gesetzlose Schurken zurck und ‘Riposte’ wird zu einer verbesserten Talentoption. Das Talent ‘Einziehbarer Haken’ erhht jetzt auch die Geschwindigkeit von ‘Greifhaken’, wodurch Schurken jetzt schneller denn je an ihr Ziel gelangen.

Tuschung: Tuschungsschurken suchen im Kampf immer nach einer gnstigen Gelegenheit. Alle Anhnger dieser Spezialisierung haben die Kunst von ‘Schwchen aufspren’ (bisher ein Talent) gemeistert. Angriffe aus der Verstohlenheit und andere Fhigkeiten ermglichen es diesen Schurken, die Rstung des Gegners zu umgehen und sorgen dafr, dass ‘Ausweiden’ zustzlichen Schattenschaden verursacht. ‘Schwchen aufspren’ kann auerdem eine groe Anzahl an Gegnern fr den Flchenangriff ‘Schattensprung’ markieren, den neuen Finishing-Move der Tuschungsschurken. Bei diesem Angriff erleiden Ziele auerdem zustzlichen Schattenschaden durch ‘Schwchen aufspren’. ‘Schattentanz’ erhlt die Boni von ‘Dunkler Schatten’ (bisher ein Talent). Dadurch wird smtlicher verursachter Schaden erhht, die Hufigkeit von ‘Schattentanz’ aber verringert. Blutung kehrt als Finishing-Move fr Tuschungsschurken mit regelmigem Blutungsschaden zurck und ersetzt die schattenhafte ‘Nachtklinge’. Allerdings bieten ‘Wundgift’ und ‘Verkrppelndes Gift’ weiterhin Zugriff auf Mglichkeiten zur Verringerung der Bewegungsgeschwindigkeit.”

Schamane

“Die Schamanenklasse kann schon seit langer Zeit auf die vielfltigsten Kategorien von Zaubern im Spiel zurckgreifen – Totems, Schocks, Schilde, Waffenverstrkungen und Kettenzauber –, aber im Lauf der Zeit wurden einige davon zu den Fachgebieten bestimmter Spezialisierungen. In Shadowlands geben wir der gesamten Klasse diese Arten von Fhigkeiten zurck. Stufe um Stufe lernen Spieler die vielfltigen Mglichkeiten kennen, die Schamanen zur Verfgung stehen, um im Wechselspiel mit den Elementen Herausforderungen zu bestehen. Mit der Zeit werden Schamanen herausfinden, welche dieser Hilfsmittel ihnen am besten gefallen und auf welche Fhigkeiten sie sich konzentrieren wollen, whrend sie lernen, die Elemente zu beherrschen.

In Shadowlands werden ‘Kettenheilung’, ‘Kettenblitzschlag’, ‘Totem des heilenden Flusses’, ‘Waffe der Flammenzunge’, ‘Flammenschock’, ‘Frostschock’ und ‘Blitzschlagschild’ fr alle Spezialisierungen der Schamanen verfgbar sein. Auch ‘Totem der Verbrennung’ kehrt fr alle Schamanen zurck. Diese Fhigkeit lsst fr kurze Zeit Feuerblle auf Gegner in der Nhe regnen.

Elementar: Die Ressource Mahlstrom und die entsprechende Leiste wurden entfernt, sodass die ehemalige abklingzeitbasierte Spielweise von Elementarschamanen zurckkehrt. Als wir in Legion Mahlstrom fr Schamanen eingefhrt haben, wollten wir damit einen hufigeren Einsatz von ‘Erdschock’ und ‘Erdbeben’ in der Rotation ermglichen. Aber dadurch musste man diese Ressource mit bestimmten Fhigkeiten „erzeugen“, um sie dann mit anderen zu verbrauchen. Das bringt automatisch einige Erwartungen an die Fhigkeiten mit sich, fr die man die Ressource verwendet. Wenn ein Elementarschamane ‘Erdschock’ einsetzt und dafr den Groteil seiner Ressource verbraucht, erwartet er einen Schlsselmoment in seiner Rotation, der groen Nutzen bringt. Wir wollen aber, dass sich die Rotation auf die Aufrechterhaltung des Schwchungseffekts von ‘Flammenschock’ auf vielen Zielen konzentriert, um mglichst hufig ‘Lavasog’ auszulsen und so das Schadenspotenzial von ‘Lavaeruption’ zu maximieren. ‘Blitzschlag’ und auch ‘Erdschock’ sollen eure Rotation gegen Einzelziele zwar bereichern, aber erst an zweiter Stelle stehen. Deshalb kehren wir zu einem Design zurck, bei dem ihr Stapel von ‘Entladung’ erzeugt, um ‘Erdschock’ in eurer Rotation einsetzen zu knnen. Auf die gleiche Weise erzeugt ihr mit ‘Kettenblitzschlag’ Stapel von ‘Seismischer Donner’, um ‘Erdbeben’ zu nutzen. Das neue Talent ‘Widerhallender Schock’ fgt einem Ziel betrchtlichen Schaden zu und bewirkt, dass der nchste Heil- oder Schadenszauber des Schamanen nach kurzer Zeit ein zweites Mal ohne zustzliche Ressourcenkosten gewirkt wird.

Verstrkung: Genau wie bei Elementarschamanen wurden auch bei Verstrkungsschamanen die Ressource Mahlstrom und ihre Leiste entfernt. Verstrkung wird wieder zu einer Spezialisierung, bei der verschieden Fhigkeiten mit Abklingzeiten gut abgestimmt werden mssen und das wiederholte Wirken von ‘Sturmschlag’ einen Hhepunkt in der Rotation darstellt. In Shadowlands werden Verstrkungsschamanen belohnt, die im Kampf bestimmte Fhigkeiten nacheinander einsetzen. Wenn die Zeit reif ist (und die Elemente es so wollen), knnen sie eine besonders mchtige Fhigkeit einsetzen, die vernichtenden Schaden verursacht. ‘Waffe des Mahlstroms’ kehrt zurck und verleiht jedem Angriff die Chance, einen Stapel eines Strkungseffekts zu gewhren, durch den euer nchster Heil- oder Schadenszauber sofort gewirkt werden kann. ‘Waffe der Flammenzunge’ und ‘Waffe des Windzorns’ knnen wieder auf Waffen von Verstrkungsschamanen angewendet werden, um sie fr jede Situation mit der richtigen Macht der Elemente zu verstrken. Der passive Bonus von ‘Hagelsturm’ wurde berarbeitet, sodass die Abklingzeiten von ‘Flammenschock’ und ‘Frostschock’ zurckgesetzt werden, wenn ein Schamane ‘Sturmschlag’ einsetzt. ‘Brandattacke’ wird zu einem mchtigen Feuerangriff, der dem Gegner betrchtlichen Feuerschaden zufgt und bewirkt, dass ‘Totem der Verbrennung’ unglaublich schnell gewirkt werden kann. Auerdem lst der Angriff ‘Flammenschock’ aus, dessen regelmiger Schaden Gegner blitzschnell mit Brandeffekten einschert. ‘berladen’ erzeugt jetzt sofort fnf Stapel von ‘Waffe des Mahlstroms’ und fr kurze Zeit jede Sekunde einen weiteren Stapel. ‘Sturmhter’ bewirkt, dass eure nchsten zwei Einstze von ‘Blitzschlag’ oder ‘Kettenblitzschlag’ sofort ausgefhrt werden und Bonusschaden verursachen. Auerdem profitiert ‘Sturmhter’ von ‘Waffe des Mahlstroms’, sodass die Zauberzeit von ‘Sturmhter’ verringert wird und der Verstrkungsschamane mchtige Fhigkeiten aneinanderreihen und Gegner im Handumdrehen bezwingen kann. ‘Elementarschlag’ ist jetzt eine Talentoption fr Verstrkungsschamanen. Dieses Talent bietet dieser auf Nahkampf ausgerichteten Spezialisierung Zugriff auf mchtige Zauber, mit denen Gegner aus sicherer Entfernung vernichtet werden knnen. Es profitiert auerdem vom Effekt von ‘Waffe des Mahlstroms’, die die Zauberzeit verringert oder sogar Spontanzauber ermglicht.

Wiederherstellung: Wenn Wiederherstellungsschamanen das Reich der Geister der Ahnen betreten, werden sie neue Mglichkeiten entdecken, sich die Macht der Elemente untertan zu machen. ‘Erdschild’ kann jetzt von allen Wiederherstellungsschamanen verwendet werden und muss nicht mehr als Talent ausgewhlt werden. Das neue Talent ‘Woge der Erde’ verbraucht einige Aufladungen von ‘Erdschild’, um das aktuelle Ziel von ‘Erdschild’ sowie mehrere Verbndete in der Nhe stark zu heilen.”

Hexenmeister

“Beim Design der Hexenmeister haben wir in Shadowlands einige wichtige Ziele verfolgt. Als Teil unserer Bemhungen, Klassen allgemein voneinander abzuheben, geben wir Hexenmeistern Flche zurck, die sich bei vorausschauendem Einsatz in bestimmten Situationen als ntzlich erwiesen knnen. So erhalten Spieler beraus lohnenswerte Hilfsmittel fr besondere Flle, die jedoch nicht unbedingt jedes Mal zum Einsatz kommen mssen. Mit Fhigkeiten wie ‘Dmonischer Zirkel’ knnen Hexenmeister auf einzigartige Weise mit der Welt und mit Kampfzonen interagieren. Im Hinblick auf die Spezialisierungen nehmen wir keine einschneidenden nderungen an Dmonologie und Zerstrung vor, weil wir finden, dass die Rotationen und Talentoptionen dieser Spezialisierungen gut zu unseren Zielen fr Shadowlands passen. Gebrechen hingegen erhlt umfangreichere Anpassungen, damit die Spielweise der Spezialisierung strker auf die Verwaltung von regelmigen Schadenseffekten ausgelegt ist. So msst ihr nicht mehr auf den richtigen Moment fr hohen Sofortschaden warten.

Alle Hexenmeister knnen jetzt ihre Gegner mit ‘Fluch der Sprachen’, ‘Fluch der Tollkhnheit’, ‘Fluch der Schwche’ und ‘Fluch der Verdammnis’ belegen. Darber hinaus knnen Hexenmeister mit ‘Dmonischer Zirkel’ groe Entfernungen berbrcken. Das neue Talent ‘Zungenbrecher’ verstrkt Zauber gegen Ziele, die von ‘Fluch der Sprachen’ betroffen sind, wodurch sie keine Heileffekte erhalten knnen und ber eine moderate Zeit allen Schadenseffekten ausgeliefert sind.

Gebrechen: ‘Instabiles Gebrechen’ opfert seinen Stapeleffekt, um sein Opfer jetzt noch lnger zu foltern, ohne dabei einen Seelensplitter zu verbrauchen. Die neue kanalisierte Fhigkeit ‘Seele zermrben’ bricht den Willen des Feindes und verstrkt die regelmigen Zauber des Hexenmeisters, sodass sie dem von dieser dunklen Magie betroffenen Gegner betrchtlichen Bonusschaden zufgen. Gebrechenhexenmeister knnen mit der neuen Fhigkeit ‘Unheilvolle Euphorie’ das Leid ihrer Feinde noch erhhen. Diese Fhigkeit bewirkt, dass die Ticks regelmiger Zauber viel schneller ablaufen, whrend das Opfer unter diesem Zauber leidet. Darber hinaus erhalten Gebrechenhexenmeister neue Talente, um ihren Opfern das Leben noch effizienter zu entziehen. ‘Aussaat’ pflanzt jetzt zwei zustzliche Saaten in Gegner in der Nhe, die in Kombination mit der neuen Fhigkeit ‘Unheilvolle Euphorie’ eine explosive Ernte einbringen knnen. ‘Verdammnis’ verursacht jetzt mehr Schaden ber krzere Zeit und ist auch fr Gebrechenhexenmeister verfgbar. Wenn ‘Verdammnis’ das Ziel ttet, besteht fr den Hexenmeister eine geringe Chance, eine Verdammniswache zu beschwren, die vorbergehend fr ihn kmpft.

Dmonologie: ‘Dunkler Pakt’ skaliert jetzt mit Zaubermacht und verursacht mehr Schaden als je zuvor. Dmonologiehexenmeister werden auerdem feststellen, dass das Talent ‘Dunkler Furor’ ber einen neuen Effekt verfgt: Zustzlich zur Abklingzeitreduktion verstrkt es ‘Schattenfuror’, indem es den Wirkungsbereich des Zaubers vergrert, wenn er auf dem Schlachtfeld einschlgt.

Zerstrung: ‘Feuer und Schwefel’ wird in Shadowlands verbessert und erzeugt jetzt fr jeden zustzlichen Gegner, der vom verstrkten ‘Verbrennen’ des Hexenmeisters getroffen wurde, 2 Seelensplitterfragmente.”

warrior

“Die schwer gepanzerten und mit brutalen Waffen ausgersteten Krieger lassen einen schnell vergessen, dass sie nicht nur Schaden austeilen, sondern auch ihre Verbndeten beschtzen knnen. Wir wollen allen drei Kriegerspezialisierungen ihre Einsatzvielfalt zurckgeben, also bringen wir viele unvergessene Fhigkeiten zurck, die sich in allen Bereichen des Spiels als ntzlich erweisen knnen. Darber hinaus haben wir fr jede Spezialisierung mehrere Talente berarbeitet, um fr mehr Vielfalt bei Builds und im Gameplay zu sorgen.

‘Hinrichten’, ‘Kniesehne’, ‘Zhne zusammenbeien’, ‘Schildblock’, ‘Schildschlag’, ‘Zerschmettern’, ‘Zauberreflexion’ und ‘Wirbelwind’ sind jetzt ungeachtet der aktiven Spezialisierung fr alle Krieger verfgbar. Darber hinaus kehren ‘Herausforderungsruf’ und ‘Einschreiten’ zurck, sodass alle Krieger mit diesen Fhigkeiten den Ausgang der Schlacht zu ihren Gunsten wenden knnen. ‘Zerschmetternder Wurf’ kehrt mit einem neuen Kniff zurck: Gegner, die von einem Absorptionsschild geschtzt sind, erleiden vernichtenden Schaden. Zu guter Letzt knnen die Talente ‘Doppelt hlt besser’ und ‘Kriegsmaschine’ jetzt von allen Spezialisierungen verwendet werden.

Waffen: Die Armeen von Maldraxxus haben Waffenkrieger angespornt, zu einigen fr den Kampf unentbehrlichen Taktiken und Fhigkeiten zurckzukehren. ‘Durchdringendes Heulen’ kann jetzt von Waffenkriegern verwendet werden und bietet ihnen eine weitere Mglichkeit, Gegner aufzuhalten, indem diese fr kurze Zeit benommen und stark verlangsamt werden. Das Talent ‘Spalten’ wurde berarbeitet – nachdem drei Ziele mit ‘Wirbelwind’ getroffen wurden, kann der Krieger mit ‘Spalten’ alle Gegner vor ihm treffen und den skalierenden Blutungseffekt ‘Meisterschaft: Tiefe Wunden’ auslsen. Das Talent ‘Tdliche Gelassenheit’ wurde ebenfalls berarbeitet und entfernt die gesamten Wutkosten der nchsten vier Fhigkeiten. Auerdem verfgt es ber einen passiven Effekt, der die maximale Wut von Kriegern moderat erhht. ‘Schreckenshiebe’ erhlt den Effekt des Azeritbonus ‘Seismische Welle’ und ermchtigt ‘berwltigen’, Gegnern in einer geraden Linie Schaden zuzufgen. Wenn ‘berwltigen’ zwei Ziele mit ‘Weitreichende Ste’ trifft, lst ‘Schreckenshiebe’ zwei vernichtende seismische Wellen aus.

Furor: Furorkrieger werden sich in den Schattenlanden wie zu Hause fhlen und im Kampf bislang unvorstellbare Taten vollbringen knnen. Das neue Talent ‘Schlachteifer’ lsst Krieger whrend ‘Wirbelwind’ in einen Blutrausch verfallen, sodass sie auerdem ‘Zerschmettern’ gegen ihr Primrziel einsetzen und zustzliche Wut erhalten. Krieger werden auerdem ‘Ansturm’ erlernen knnen, wodurch sie in einem ‘Wutanfall’ einen Gegner brutal angreifen und ihm hohen Schaden zufgen sowie etwas Wut erzeugen knnen. ‘Wutschumender Berserker’ wurde berarbeitet. Wenn ein Krieger jetzt 100 Wut erreicht, erhlt er ein paar Sekunden lang Tempo und erhhte Bewegungsgeschwindigkeit. ‘Abrissbirne’ kehrt als Talent zurck, das Kriegern eine moderate Chance verleiht, mit ihrem nchsten ‘Wirbelwind’ unglaublichen Schaden zu verursachen. ‘Frischfleisch’ bewirkt jetzt, dass ‘Blutdurst’ euch jetzt immer in einen ‘Wutanfall’ versetzt, wenn ihr zum ersten Mal ein Ziel mit ‘Blutdurst’ angreift.

Schutz: Schutzkrieger gelten als unerschtterliche Verteidiger in strahlender Rstung, aber hinter ihren Schilden stecken eiskalte Taktiker. Schutzkrieger knnen jetzt dank berarbeiteter Talente auch ihre brutale Seite ausleben. ‘Rache ist s’ erhht den Schaden von ‘Rache’, wobei sich der Schadensbonus stark erhht, wenn ‘Rache’ nach einem erfolgreichen Ausweichen oder Parieren keine Wut gekostet hat. ‘Bedrohung’ wurde mit demselben Ziel im Sinn berarbeitet und verstrkt jetzt ‘Drohruf’, sodass alle Gegner fr betrchtliche Zeit vor Angst erzittern und mit Ausnahme des Primrziels zurckgestoen werden. ‘Unbezhmbar’ erhht passiv die maximale Gesundheit von Kriegern um eine moderate Menge. Wenn die Fhigkeit aktiv ist, knnen Krieger Wut verbrauchen, um ihre Wunden zu heilen. ‘Keine Kapitulation’ verstrkt ‘Zhne zusammenbeien’ je nach fehlender Gesundheit entweder moderat oder stark.”

