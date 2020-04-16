World War Z Grabs Game of the Year Edition and New Missions

Head to Marseille

It’s been a hot second since Push Square last covered World War Z, the co-operative shooter from developer Saber Interactive. In that time, the studio has released even more free content for its playerbase and it plans on celebrating that by bringing it all under one roof with a Game of the Year edition. Scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 next month on 5th May, it’ll cost $49.99.

What’s more, the version in question will include a new PvE episode made up of three chapters set in the French city of Marseille. It’ll feature new maps, characters, and stories alongside all the DLC already released for the title up to now. Matt Karch, CEO at Saber Interactive told IGN that World War Z has had a huge impact on the developer. “It feels fantastic to hit goals that perhaps a few years ago seemed unimaginable. We have over 10 million registered players that have played the game and our concurrent player counts are regularly in the tens of thousands.”

World War Z’s Game of the Year edition appears to be the perfect place to jump into the zombie experience if you’re still interested in checking it out. Are you one of those interested buyers? Escape the undead horde in the comments below.