Wrestlemania 36: AJ Styles Explains Boneyard Matches And Wrestling To An Empty Arena

This weekend, WWE hosts its biggest wrestling event of the year, Wrestlemania 36. The 2020 PPV will be quite different from past events, as it will take place over the course of two nights with no audience in attendance. One of the highlights of the evening will be “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles taking on a Wrestlemania staple, The Undertaker.

The two will collide in a Boneyard match during the April 4 Mania weekend. But what is a boneyard match? “It’s hard to tell you exactly what it is,” Styles admitted to GameSpot. “But see, I can tell you this. There’s no rules. At the end of the day, anything’s going to go, anything can be used. And I would say that he’s playing into my game, you know? I mean, he’s not thinking… Maybe the Undertaker’s been so angry with A.J. Styles, and everything that he has said, that he’s not even thinking straight, which could be a good thing for the fans because they’re going to get the Undertaker that they are used to seeing. This guy who’s going to beat the tar out of you. So there’s that. But it’s just a different match. Like I said, without giving it away, I think it’s exactly what you think it is.”

Because of the current pandemic, there will be no fans in attendance for the show of shows. But how does that affect the performers inside the ring? “Everything we do is based on fan reaction,” Styles explains. “And now we’re not seeing it or hearing it. So that makes it difficult. But I think, I dodged a bullet in my match at Wrestlemania, being a Boneyard match, because there weren’t going to be people there anyway, but it’s a different atmosphere.

“It’s not great not having fans there. Everything we do is based off [the fans] and not having them there, it’s not good. But at the same time, it was important for us to do Wrestlemania. Not just for one day or two days, because our job is to entertain. Our job is to make you forget about what’s going on in the world. It’s just not good right now. But we’re going to get past it. We’re going to get over it. And then, in the meantime for Saturday and Sunday, we’ll make fans forget about what’s going on and just enjoy that time and watch some television.”

It is important to unplug from the world to just enjoy something lighter. And even with the major changes happening to Mania this year, it will still be entertaining, and fans will get two nights of action. For more on Wrestlemania, make sure to check out the full match card for the upcoming show.

Wrestlemania 36 airs on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT with a Kickoff Show starting one our prior. Make sure to come back to GameSpot during the weekend for full live coverage of the event along with a review from GameSpot’s Wrestle Buddies Chris E. Hayner and Mat Elfring.