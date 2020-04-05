Wrestlemania 36: Every Title Change At The 2020 WWE Event

Stephanie McMahon opened 2020’s Wrestlemania 36 with an invitation/warning: what we are about to witness is a very different sort of Wrestlemania than what we’re used to: A tiny arena, pre-taped matches, and no one but Rob Gronkowski to cheer the wrestlers on.

Wrestlemania is here, come hell or high water, and though it may not have the hype and atmosphere it usually does, it does have a characteristically stacked match card, with nearly every title up for grabs.

Throughout the course of Night One of the two-part event, there were numerous title matches and changes. You can find out the results of night one, a review of the show, and check out the WWE photos released on April 4.

Below, you’ll find all the title changes for Wrestlemania 36, along with a breakdown for all the title change matches.

The opening match was closely contested, and it nearly came to an end when The Kabuki Warriors channeled their inner Hawk and Animal, delivering a Doomsday Device to Nikki Cross. But Nikki kicked out and persevered; she hit Kairi with a swinging neckbreaker, which Bliss followed with a Twisted Bliss for the win.

This is Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross’ second reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They ended the Kabuki Warriors’ reign at 181 days–the longest run in the title’s history.

The Monster Among Men reached the top of the mountain by defeating Goldberg after four Power Slams. This is Strowman’s first reign with a WWE world title. He has previously held the Raw Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, and he was 2018’s Mr. Money in the Bank.

There are several more title matches to come on April 5, Night 2 of Wrestlemania 36:

Make sure to tune-in to GameSpot on Sunday, April 5 for continued live coverage of the event along with a review.