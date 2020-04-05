WrestleMania 36: How to watch the WWE extravaganza online from anywhere

At a time when the world could do with some WWE escapism, this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 looks set to serve up an unprecedented helping of grapple action. Read on to find out how to watch all the action, no matter where in the world you are with our WrestleMania 36 live stream guide.
Thanks to the coronavirus, it’s set to be the first Wrestlemania in WWE history to be held behind closed doors. In another first for the annual showpiece, its set to be held over two nights as well as taking place across a number of different locations, including the WWE’s very own Performance Center in Orlando. On top of all of that, almost all of the action has been taped in advance.
Source: WWE
A number of big names have been forced to pull out, including Roman Reigns who had been due to Goldberg in a Universal Title clash, and Andrade, but otherwise the show must go on and and there’s a pretty stacked bill to look forward to.
The headline act is a WWE Championship showdown between current title-holder Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. Other highlights include a Boneyard brawl face-off between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and a tasty old school showdown between Edge and Randy Orton.
Becky Lynch will be putting her Raw women’s championship on the line against Shayna Baszler, while former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is set to host.
Read on for full details on how to stream WrestleMania 36, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
WrestleMania 36 – Where and when
WrestleMania 36 will take place this weekend over two nights – Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5. The action is set to kick off at 7pm ET, 4pm PT both days for fans in the US and Canada.That means a midnight (12am) BST for wrestling fans in the UK and a 9am AEST morning in Australia. We’re expecting 2-3 hours of action each night.
WrestleMania 36 online from outside your country
We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian wrasslin’ fans can watch the action further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching WrestleMania 36, but find yourself away from home in a country, then you’ll almost certainly run into problems when trying to stream your local coverage of the event as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch WrestleMania 36 using the WWE Network
The best bet for any self-respecting wrestling fan looking to watch this weekend’s event is to go sign up to WWE Network. The WWE’s very own streaming subsrciption service has the most comprehensive coverage of WrestleMania 36, plus future PPV events. On top of all that, the service also gives you a huge on-demand library featuring every PPV put on by the WWE, WCW and ECW.
There’s dedicated WWE Network apps for iOS and Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku and Smart TVs and the service is available in just about every region of the world. The service is priced at $9.99 in the US and £9.99 in the UK, but if you’re sitting on the fence there’s a free one month trial of the service available right now.
Stream WrestleMania 36 in the USA
If you’re in the US and WWE Network isn’t for you, then pay-per-view providers such as Dish and Xfinity are also showing WrestleMania 36 on TV, however there’s a pretty hefty asking price watching this way and will set you back between $59.99-$69.99.
Stream WrestleMania 36 in Canada
It’s a similar story across the border – BellMTS, Shaw and SaskTel customers can all order WrestleMania 36 via Pay Per View for a similar price point to the US. Therefore thrifty wrestling fans are advised to go sign up to WWE Network.
How to stream WrestleMania 36 in the UK
After decades of being broadcast in the UK on Sky, BT Sport now hold the rights to WWE in the UK, including pay per view events. The good news is that at £19.95, the asking price isn’t quite as exorbitant as other territories, however BT aren’t offering up the event as a live stream online.
As ever, use a VPN to watch the WWE like you normally would in the UK if you happen to find yourself abroad for WrestleMania 36.
Stream WrestleMania 36 in Australia
If you’re Down Under and don’t fancy signing up to WWE Network, then you have the alternative option of buying the PPV via Foxtel’s Main Event channel which will set you back $30.
WrestleMania 36: The full card
- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Goldberg (c) vs. TBC
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza
- Elias vs. Baron Corbin
- The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
