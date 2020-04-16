WWE 2020 Releases: No Way Jose, Kurt Angle, Mike Chioda, And More Are Let Go

After announcing changes being made to its business amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, WWE has begun announcing superstars that are being released. In a press release, the company said it would be cutting talent expenses, including both releasing some talent from contracts and furloughing office employees.

WWE has yet to say how many of its wrestlers are being let go from the company. However, the list continues to grow and includes many former champions, along with at least one established tag team.

This move comes on the heels of WWE returning to broadcasting its weekly programming live from the WWE Performance Center and presenting Wrestlemania 36 in with no live audience. Additionally, the XFL has reportedly riled for bankruptcy. The football league was relaunched by WWE chairman Vince McMahon earlier this year.

Take a look at the wrestlers that have been released below. As WWE announces more cuts, GameSpot will add them. Additionally, it was recently revealed that the tag team The Revival had been granted a release from their WWE contracts. That announcement was made on April 10.