WWE 2K21 has been cancelled and we all know why

WWE is a sports franchise that sees yearly game releases, but it looks like that schedule might be upended this year. WWE has apparently decided that this year’s WWE 2K game, which would presumably be WWE 2K21, has been cancelled. Of course, if the WWE has decided to go in a different direction with this year’s game, it wouldn’t be surprising given the state that WWE 2K20 launched in.

In fact, WWE 2K20 may just be one of the most disappointing games of 2019. It was poorly received by fans and critics alike when it launched last year, thanks to its lackluster graphics, weird glitches, and production values that indicated a general laziness. The PlayStation 4 and PC versions of WWE 2K20 are holding down a rather abysmal 43 on Metacritic, with the Xbox One version not faring a whole lot better at 45.

So, it’s little surprise that the WWE is considering a change of pace for this year. According to Polygon, WWE interim CFO Frank Riddick indicated as much during a quarterly investor call last night, saying “there’s not going to be a launch of a game this year,” when questioned about WWE 2K21.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT.

— #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020

The 2020 landscape for WWE games may not be as barren as Riddick’s statement suggests, though. On Twitter, the WWEgames account made a rather vague announcement shortly after that investors call. “We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT,” the statement reads, leading us to think that there might still be some kind of WWE game this year.

Whatever happens this year, it’s pretty clear that we aren’t going to get WWE 2K21, but given last year’s entry, that might be for the best. We’ll let you know what 2K and the WWE announce on Monday, so stay tuned for more.