WWE/Netflix’s The Main Event Review: It’s Like Mike With Wrestlers

The collaboration between WWE as well as Netflix is bringing some intriguing material to the streaming solution in April. Already, The Big Show Show– a half-hour sitcom starring the wrestling giant– has premiered. Now, the first Netflix initial movie from WWE Studios is debuting.

The Main Event stars Seth Carr (Black Panther) as Leo Thompson, an eleven-year-old who locates a magical wrestling mask that offers him special powers as well as establishes him on a journey to come to be a WWE Superstar. Picture the 2002 household comedy Like Mike, but rather than old footwear and also basketball players, it’s a smelly luchador mask as well as WWE wrestlers.

WWE Studios has an erratic document with its film releases, including a long listing of straight-to-DVD motion pictures and a couple of box workplace bombs. There are some bright areas, however. In 2019, Fighting with My Family informed the real-life origin story of WWE superstar Paige as well as was an essential success.

Now, with The Main Event, WWE Studios has a family members funny readily available to stream on Netflix at once when huge audiences are remaining home to do simply that. The flick, which stars a very funny actors and greater than a handful of WWE’s own wrestlers, is better than you may anticipate. Yes, the humor is childlike and the tale is complete as well as psychological of heart in ways a lot of WWE’s older followers may dislike. Still, The Main Event succeeds in its goal to develop an amusing movie that the entire family members can see.

The tale is incredibly easy and foreseeable. Leo, a smaller youngster who commonly end up the target of bullies, locates a magical mask, making him impervious and also unnaturally strong to discomfort. He utilizes that mask to not only impress a woman he suches as, but to enroll in an expert wrestling competition with a WWE NXT agreement at stake. It needs to be noted that within the globe of this motion picture, battling matches aren’t choreographed, scripted or pre-determined. They’re provided as real athletic contests.

If you’re asking yourself why WWE would permit a child to complete in battling matches versus adults or how Leo’s moms and dads don’t figure out what’s happening or why even more people’s minds aren’t blown upon finding out magic is real, you’re already thinking of this flick also hard. The Main Event is a dream tale, loaded with plenty of points that would certainly not make good sense in truth. Besides, while Smackdown star Otis does a great deal of ridiculous things in the ring, he’s never rounded off a challenger with a large fart. In this flick, however, passing gas on your opponent is up for grabs and also needs to supply some laughs for more youthful audiences.

Otis is among a number of WWE superstars that appear throughout the film, some as their typical fumbling characters, while others take on brand-new roles. Those you’ll identify include The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Corey Graves, Sheamus, and also Renee Young– that beams as she tackles a noticeably a lot more morbid tone than her regular WWE commentating. She’s persuaded someone’s mosting likely to pass away during the competition, as well as her fascination disturbs Graves in among the movie’s funniest exchanges.

The standout among the WWE actors, though, is NXT wrestler Keith Lee. In the movie, he plays Smooth Operator, one of Leo’s challengers in the competitors. The Main Event provides Lee even more discussion than he’s ever had on WWE TV, and also it enables him to steal the program, whether he’s offering Leo a pep talk or vocal singing his way via battling promotions– Did you understand Keith Lee has the voice of an angel? You do now.

As for the non-wrestling cast, Carr and his fellow young castmates play their roles well. Carr, in particular, is really believable as a WWE superfan that’s living his dream become a reality. The adults, meanwhile, bring lots of comedy to the table. Adam Pally (Happy Endings) as well as Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood) play Leo’s father and also grandma, respectively, while Ken Marino (Black Monday) plays the loudmouth manager of Leo’s biggest threat in the competitors.

While it’s established against the background of WWE, The Main Event is ultimately the story of Leo searching for his own positive self-image, with or without a mask. It’s a silly, family-friendly maturing tale that does not attempt to redefine the style. Truthfully, this is a story you’ve seen prior to, and also a whole lot of the wit may be as well adolescent for numerous older WWE fans. It’s a relatable story, even with all of the splendor that comes with specialist fumbling. As well as provided that you might require films to sidetrack the youngsters in your life right currently, it’s arriving at the appropriate time.