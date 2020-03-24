WWE Network Offering Free Content For A Limited Time

For those that find themselves stuck at home, socially distant from their friends and relatives, WWE has a new option to keep you entertained. The company has announced that the WWE Network is unlocking much of its video library for free for a limited time.

In a press release from the company, WWE explained, “This unprecedented offering to WWE fans worldwide includes each epic installment to date of WrestleMania, plus, every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and groundbreaking originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series.”

Additionally, recent episodes of Raw and Smackdown will be available, along with original series like WWE Untold and A Future WWE: The FCW Story. Live programming like the monthly pay per views, though, do not appear to be included in this option.

This new programming offer comes as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has forced the company to change course with the upcoming Wrestlemania 36. The event was to be held in a packed football stadium in Tampa, Florida. Now, instead, it will broadcast on April 4 and 5 from WWE’s training facility with no studio audience.

To access the free WWE Network content, new users need to sign up for an account on WWE.com. At this point, there is no expiration date for the free content offering.