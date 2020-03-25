WWE Takeover Tampa Matches To Appear On NXT

Sports Illustrated is reporting that NXT’s Tampa Bay Takeover will air on the WWE Network, starting next week on April 1. With Wrestlemania becoming two nights, which will include the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the black and gold brand’s biggest night got bumped up to NXT’s regular night.

The final card isn’t officially set, but Triple H will be live on March 25th’s episode of NXT to be on commentary and more than likely put things in stone. Right now, the only confirmed match is a six-woman ladder match to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship (Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Teagon Nox are the only named competitors at this time).

More than likely, Adam Cole will defend his NXT Championship against the returning Velveteen Dream, while Keith Lee will defends his North American Championship. With only a week to hype things up, it’ll be interesting to see if they can make fans watching at home invested enough to tune in.

Takeover has this legacy of almost outshining Wrestlemania in the past years, but with this coming down to the wire, could it happen again? WWE’s entire schedule was thrown off, much like other mainstream sports leagues, with the Coronavirus pandemic, but giving this kind of line up early is a best case scenario for them.