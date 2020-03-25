WWE Wrestlemania 36: Match Card, Dates, Start Times, And How To Watch The PPV

2020’s Wrestlemania 36 is going to be a very different event compared to previous events. Due to the COVID-19 (coronavius) pandemic, the show won’t take place in Tampa, it will happen at the Performance Center. Additionally, it will take place over two nights. It’s unclear as to why WWE made the decision to make this a two night event.

You will not be able to attend Wrestlemania 36, but you can watch it on the WWE Network when it airs on April 4 and April 5. At the time of this writing, Wrestlemania is still planning on airing at 7 PM ET. Here are the start times for the event depending on where you live around the world.

Because of these changes, we do not know at this time if there will be a Kickoff Show on WWE Network and on WWE’s YouTube page. Normally, the preshow for Mania lasts two hours, building up to the big event. More info about the Kickoff Show should be revealed in the upcoming weeks. Chances are, especially with the split over two days, it will not happen.

If you’re looking to watch Wrestlemania live this year, there are a few ways to do it–and again, you cannot attend the event, sadly. You could order the PPV through your local cable or satellite provider. However, the cheaper way to do it is to get it through the streaming service the WWE Network. Monthly, the service costs $10, and you can stream live events, watch original content–like the excellent recent episode of 24, detailing R-Truth’s rise to fame–or old episodes of Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and more. However, if you’re a first-time subscriber to the network, you can get your first month for free. Additionally, you can check out a lot of content from the service–except for PPVs–free right now.

The card is quickly coming together. One of the most interesting matches will be Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. Flair won this year’s Royal Rumble match and got to choose which champion she’ll face at Mania, and she chose Ripley, and this is the first time an NXT champion has been selected to defend their title at Wrestlemania.

Additionally, even though The Fiend lost his title to Goldberg at Super Showdown, WWE still has some interesting plans for the character. He’ll be taking on John Cena, even after Cena walked out to the crowd on the February 28 episode of Smackdown and said he won’t be participating. Check out Cena’s speech for yourself below.

The winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match, Shayna Baszler, will face Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania. Lynch will be able to get revenge on her for biting her neck. You’ll find all the confirmed matches for Mania below, and while there are 12 matches already on the card, there could be more added in the upcoming weeks.

Come back to GameSpot on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 to join the Wrestle Buddies, Chris E. Hayner and Mat Elfring, for full coverage of this unique Wrestlemania event.

