Xbox Boss on PS5: We Have a Plan That Can Win

Phil Spencer’s feeling good after PlayStation 5 reveal

Microsoft is currently engaged in a strong public relations battle against Sony, and some would argue it’s winning the fight. While the PlayStation 5 has attracted more attention than the Xbox Series X thus far, the Team in Green has been quietly chipping away at its competitor, touting better technical specifications and adopting a more “open” attitude than its Japanese rival.

Case in point: boss Phil Spencer popped up on an IGN podcast recently to share some of his thoughts on the impending next-gen launch. “I feel really good about how Xbox Series X lines up [with the PS5],” he beamed, before complimenting some of the features in Sony’s console, like the SSD hard drive and 3D audio. “It’s impressive, we like that; we saw the work that they did [with the PS5].”

Naturally, though, Spencer thinks his company’s box is better. “We took a holistic view on our platform from CPU to GPU to RAM; the Velocity architecture; latency, back compat. It took us years to get to this point. When we finally saw the public disclosure [of the PS5], I felt even better about the choices we made on our platform. I expected that I would.”

Price will, of course, be important – and it’s starting to sound like this could be Microsoft’s trump card. “I believe we have a plan that can win,” he continued. “I feel good about the price we’re going to be able to get to. I feel good about the price and the performance capabilities that we have for Series X. I feel incredibly strong about the overall package.”

It’s likely that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost the same, and considering Sony’s system has a disadvantage in teraflops, this could become a marketing headache for the Japanese giant to navigate. It’ll all come down to the games in the end, though, and with rumours swirling regarding a Demon’s Souls remake and all-new Silent Hill, the PlayStation maker still has plenty of ammunition in its arsenal.