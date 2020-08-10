Xbox controller packaging accidentally leaks SECOND ‘cheap new’ console coming this year

MICROSOFT will launch a second new console later this year dubbed the Xbox Series S, photos leaked online suggest.

The console is reported to be cheaper than the Xbox Series X, which Microsoft announced last year with a tentative “Holidays 2020” release date.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB

Rumours about a second, cheaper new console have been circulating ever since, and they appear to have finally been confirmed by new images.

Pictures of a white Xbox Series X controller and its packaging were posted to Twitter on Monday and separately obtained by The Verge.

“Xbox series X controller found in the wild!!” Twitter user @zakk_exe wrote alongside the photos.

He later commented: “I found it on OfferUp and got it for $35 for those who keep asking.”

Text on the packaging suggests the controller works with both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, according to The Verge.

The tech site reports it was able to verify that the photos snapped by @zakk_exe were real.

The controller in the images appears to match pictures of a Series X controller leaked to Reddit last month.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed it’s make a second new Xbox console yet, or that it’s releasing a white Series X controller.

We’d take the photos with a pinch of salt until Microsoft makes an announcement on the secretive machine.

Out just ahead of Christmas, the company has revealed almost everything we need to know about the Series X.

All that’s left to reveal is the price, with rumours suggesting the high-powered machine will cost anything up to £700.

The Series S will allegedly hit shelves alongside the Series X later this year and cuts costs by ditching the disc drive and having lower specs.

Microsoft is expected to announce the console at an online press event this month.

Earlier this year, we got a hint at how much each of the high-powered gaming machines will cost.

An anonymous web user who claims to have inside knowledge of the project claimed the Series S will come in pretty cheap indeed.

Writing on the Beyond3D forum, poster “eastmen”, who has accurately leaked Microsoft info in the past, says the console will cost as little as $200.

“Last I heard it be half the price of the XSX and last i heard MS were prepared for a $400 XSX”, said eastmen of the Xbox Series S.

“I am not sure what the final price will be. I think if Sony is $500/$600 MS may try to go in at $200/$400/$500 but we will see.”

UK prices are tricky to guess, but most likely we’ll see a price that matches the US in numerical value.

That means a $400 console will probably cost around £400, while a $200 machine will come in at £200.

Microsoft will more than likely keep the price of the Series X a secret until Sony reveals the cost of its new console, the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 was officially unveiled last week and is also due out in time for Christmas 2020. It’s rumoured to cost up to £500.

The Seroes X will apparently run games at 4K resolution – double that of HD – with the possibility of running 8K.

It will also process games faster so as to “eliminate” loading times. A new Halo title will launch with the console.

In other news, Microsoft last month unveiled the first games coming to its Xbox Series X console.

