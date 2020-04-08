Xbox Game Bar Update Makes Streaming Much Easier

During the latest Inside Xbox stream, Microsoft revealed new features coming to Xbox Game Bar on PC that will make it easier for you to stream your games without having to juggle through multiple programs.

At the core of this are new widgets for Xbox Game Bar, with Xsplit and Razer having their own widgets ready for Insiders to start testing. The Xsplit widget will let you control your stream through the Game Bar overlay, letting you interact with chat, adjust output settings, and deciding when to go live without having to minimize your game.

The Razer Cortex widget lets you activate Cortex in-game to close or suspend background applications that might be taking up precious CPU horsepower or RAM, directing more performance to your game. The widget also integrates with Razer’s Silver and Gold virtual credits and its supported games, if you’re invested in that platform.

Both widgets are available for download from the new widget store which you can find within Xbox Game Bar, with Microsoft promising more to come soon. Later this year Intel will be launching their own Graphics Command Center widget, and Microsoft is inviting developers to download the SDK and integrate their own applications into their new widget ecosystem.

If you’d like to try these new features out, Microsoft is inviting more participants into its Insider testing program, where these changes have already rolled out. If you’re part of the program you can test the new widgets but pulling up the Xbox Game Bar with “Win+G” in any game.

Microsoft revealed many new details about exclusives during their latest stream, including new looks at Grounded, Gears Tactics, games coming to Xbox Games Pass, and more. The stream also clarified some Xbox Series X details, including how your existing hard drive with games will work on the new console.