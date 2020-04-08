Xbox Game Pass adding Journey to the Savage Planet, Football Manager 2020

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon get access to games like Journey to the Savage Planet and Yakuza Kiwami on Xbox One, and Football Manager 2020 on Windows PC.

Journey to the Savage Planet will be available via Xbox Game Pass on April 9, Microsoft announced during today’s Inside Xbox livestream. The same day, Kemco’s retro role-playing game Alvastia Chronicles, will join the Xbox Game Pass library on Xbox One. Microsoft also said Yakuza Kiwami, the “extreme” remaster of the original Yakuza game, will come to Xbox Game Pass soon.

Related

Xbox Game Pass for PC will also get Alvastia Chronicles soon, as well as Sega’s soccer management sim Football Manager 2020, role-playing game Mistover, and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

In March, Microsoft added Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and The Golf Club 2 to Xbox Game Pass for console, and Cities: Skylines and Vampyr to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC.

Microsoft also revealed which games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on April 15:

Xbox Game Pass for consoles is $9.99 a month and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox One and PC access, is $14.99 per month. Xbox Game Pass for PC, which is currently in beta, costs $4.99 per month. Microsoft is also offering new subscribers a $1-per-month promotion for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. Try a month for $1.