Xbox Game Pass: New Games Out Now And What’s Leaving Soon

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Pass lineup for April–including games arriving and leaving on Xbox One and PC–and the first batch of new games is available today, April 9.

Starting with the newcomers on Xbox One, the retro-style RPG Alvastia Chronicles heads the program today. Also debuting today is Journey to the Savage Planet from Assassin’s Creed III and Far Cry 4 creative director Alex Hutchinson’s Typhoon Studios. Yakuza Kiwami will also be coming soon.

Xbox Game Pass for PC also gets new titles today, including Football Manager 2020, Alvastia Chronicles, and Mistover.. Additionally, the program is adding the officially licensed Stranger Things 3: The Game.

Microsoft also announced all the titles that are leaving Xbox Game Pass in April. On April 15, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition, MX vs ATV Reflex, Prey, and Samurai Showdown II are leaving. On PC, Fez, Into the Breach, Prey, and Valkyria Chronicles are exiting the catalog on that day.