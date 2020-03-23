Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks serve up bonus content for subscribers

With the launch of Xbox Game Pass on PC last year, Microsoft also rolled out a new subscription bundle called Game Pass Ultimate. Ultimate packs together subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC along with a subscription to Xbox Live Gold for $15 a month. It’s not a bad subscription is you game across Xbox One and PC, and today, Microsoft is looking to make Ultimate a little more tempting to those who have yet to pull the trigger.

In a blog post today, Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. Essentially, these are bonuses – typically DLC or in-game items – that are offered to Ultimate users as part of their subscriptions. The perks will change each month, and the first batch of them is going live today.

For the first month, Microsoft has lined up four different perks. In Phantasy Star Online 2, Ultimate subscribers in the US and Canada will get a content bundle that includes emotes, an Xbox jacket cosmetic item, a gold ticket Mission Pass, and a Meseta Crystal, which serves as in-game currency. In World of Tanks: Mercenaries, Ultimate subscribers will get “three powerful tanks and more,” though Microsoft didn’t elaborate on what “more” means in this instance.

There are also perks for Sea of Thieves, which includes an ancestral sail, figurehead, hull, and flag all inspired by Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The final perk for Ultimate subscribers is a Smite content bundle that “unlocks five Gods, special character skins and voice packs.”

There are a number of ways to access and claim these perks. On Xbox One, you’ll find them in the Game Pass tab, while on PC, you’ll use the Xbox beta app. You can also claim them on mobile devices using the Xbox Game Pass app for Android and iOS. Microsoft says that it will announce new perks for each month moving forward, so we’ll let you know when a new batch is revealed.