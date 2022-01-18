Xbox is spending (dollar)70 billion on Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, and here’s what that means for you.

MICROSOFT has completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, continuing its mission to make Xbox the best place to play.

Activision’s extensive library of games will be added to Xbox Game Pass once the deal is completed, according to Microsoft Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who announced the news in a blog post.

Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, Tony Hawk, and World of Warcraft are just a few of the franchises owned by Activision Blizzard.

It comes after Microsoft’s (dollar)7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, in late 2020.

That’s a drop in the bucket when compared to the nearly ten-fold increase in this Activision deal.

Game Pass, which gives subscribers early access to new games, is already familiar to Xbox players.

When the deal closes, Activision’s entire library of games, both old and new, will be added to Game Pass.

Microsoft announced last year that it would not be adding any more backwards compatibility games to Game Pass because it had reached 25 million subscribers.

The agreement means more games will be added to Game Pass, giving it even more value than before.

The agreement will also “accelerate” Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming plans, according to Spencer, by “allowing more people in more places around the world to participate in the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices” that they already own.

If you’re a PlayStation fan, you should be aware that some Activision franchises may become exclusive to Microsoft’s platforms.

Despite previously criticizing platform exclusivity, Spencer confirmed that new Bethesda titles will be Xbox exclusives as part of the Bethesda deal.

It’s possible that new and upcoming Activision Blizzard games will take the same path.

Because Activision is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal, the timing of the announcement has raised some eyebrows.

Since last July, CEO Bobby Kotick is accused of withholding a report on an internal situation that saw around 40 employees fired or pushed out.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Kotick is said to have said that it would make the issue “appear bigger than it already is.”

People are curious about Kotick’s fate after the deal closes, given the turmoil at Activision and Microsoft’s prior internal email informing employees that it would be “evaluating all aspects” of its relationship with Activision Blizzard.

“Bobby Kotick will remain CEO of Activision Blizzard… Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming,” a Microsoft spokesperson said (via Jason Schreier).

By the time the deal closes, if Kotick hasn’t resigned or been fired…

