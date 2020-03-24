Xbox Live Is Down Again For Some, Modern Warfare Affected

Xbox Live has gone down again, for some at least. The Xbox Live Support page notes that “Purchase and Content Usage” is affected right now. This is a big deal, because in some cases, these new Xbox Live issues are preventing people from launching their games to begin with.

The support pages notes that the game Smite, in particular, is affected by these latest Xbox Live issues, but the problems seem to extend beyond that game alone.

Just minutes ago, GameSpot’s repeated attempts to boot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare all failed. In a tweet, Activision Support said it’s looking into the issues.

GameSpot was also unable to load the Xbox Store due to the network issues. As always, your mileage may vary, and things may be working normally for you. Xbox Live is a global network that relies on server infrastructure that exists around the world and depends on a number of different factors for smooth operation.

Xbox Live has now gone down at least three times this month alone. The server problems may be connected to the fact that more and more people are staying home from work and school due to the COVID-19 crisis. In turn, this is putting more of a strain on Xbox Live.