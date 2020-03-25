Xbox Live says service has been restored after more than two hours offline

Microsoft’s Xbox Live service was experiencing issues today, meaning a lot of homebound people who are practicing social distancing weren’t able to log into Xbox consoles. The issues appear to have started around 5PM ET today, with many Xbox users reporting that they were unable to sign in to Xbox One consoles.

The Xbox Support Twitter account tweeted at about 7:30PM ET that “Players should once again be able to sign in and access Xbox Live services normally.”

Players should once again be able to sign in and access Xbox Live services normally! Thank you for your patience and as always, we’re listening. https://t.co/fD18Mjpx6W

The Xbox Live status page was showing all services fully restored as of 8:43PM ET.

The issues began around 5:10 PM ET, when Microsoft’s Xbox support account tweeted that “We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating.”

The status page for Xbox Live support also was offline for about two hours Sunday evening but had been restored by 7:45PM ET.

Update March 15th, 7:45PM ET: Xbox says service has been restored.

Update March 15th, 8:45PM ET: Xbox Live status page showed all services in the green.