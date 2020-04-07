Xbox One X Bundles And Controllers Get Big Discounts In Microsoft Spring Sale

Microsoft recently kicked off an Xbox One digital games sale, and now it’s discounting a number of its Xbox One X console bundles and controllers. If you’re looking to pass the time while you’re stuck at home, then the Xbox One X is an excellent console to help you do exactly that. It’s the most powerful console on the market right now, capable of greater performance and resolutions than the standard Xbox One. Each bundle comes with an awesome game, and if you need an extra controller, then there are plenty of deals on those as well.

The Xbox One X bundles are all currently $300 and include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Forza Horizon 4 (with the Lego Speed Champions DLC), NBA 2K20, or Gears 5. There are two options for NBA 2K20: the standard black console and a gorgeous paint-splattered Hyperspace-edition Xbox One X. The Gears 5 bundles also let you choose between the standard console and a special edition with a unique design–both bundles also come with the entire mainline Gears of War series.

A number of Xbox One controllers are also discounted. Standard controllers, such as the White, Grey/Green, and Grey/Blue variations, are on sale as are some special edition controllers like the Midnight Forces II, Armed Forces II, and Night Ops Camo pads. And if you want to design your own, Xbox Design Lab controllers and NFL Design Lab controllers are $5 off.

There’s also a great deal if you’re looking for some more games to play. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently $1 for new subscribers’ first month. Ultimate comes with huge game libraries on Xbox One and PC as well as all of the benefits from Xbox Live Gold. You can see the full spring sale at Microsoft, but if you’re interested in more great offers, be sure to check out all of the free games you can claim right now and keep forever.