Xbox One X bundles discount kicks off big spring game sale

If you’re in the market for an Xbox One X, it seems like now might be a good time to buy. Microsoft has kicked off a sale on Xbox One X bundles that sees a number of them discounted by $100. On top of that, the company has also started its Spring Sale, discounting a large number of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games.

First, though, the console bundles, which have all been priced at $299.99. In all, there are six Xbox One X bundles Microsoft is discounting in this promotion. Four of those bundles include a standard black 1TB Xbox One X, a matching controller, and a game: Forza Horizon 4 (with the LEGO Speed Champions add-on), Gears 5, NBA 2K20, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The final two bundles include a special edition console for either Gears 5 or NBA 2K20, though at the time of this writing, both Gears 5 bundles are sold out.

Even with the Gears 5 bundles sold out, though, you still have some solid choices between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Forza Horizon 4. It might be more of a stretch to call NBA 2K20 “solid,” given its issues with microtransactions, but hey, at least the Hyperspace console in the special edition bundle looks pretty cool.

These consoles also come packed with some bonuses beyond the free game. The NBA 2K20, Forza, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundles all come with a free month of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, with the Fallen Order bundle also shipping with a free month of EA Access. The Gears 5 bundles, meanwhile, come with Gears of War Ultimate Edition along with Gears 2, 3, and 4.

In addition to the Xbox One X bundle sale, Microsoft has also kicked off its Xbox Spring Sale on games. The sale is on now and will run until April 13th, with deals on a ton of games for Xbox One and Xbox 360. You can view all of the deals by heading over to Major Nelson’s blog, while the Xbox One X discounts can be found on the Microsoft store.