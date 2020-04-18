Xbox One X Bundles Get Discounts In Microsoft Store Spring Sale

Microsoft recently kicked off an Xbox One digital games sale, and now it’s discounting a number of its Xbox One X console bundles and controllers. If you’re looking to pass the time while you’re stuck at home, then the Xbox One X is an excellent console to help you do exactly that. It’s the most powerful console on the market right now, capable of greater performance and resolutions than the standard Xbox One.

The Xbox One X bundles are all currently $300 and include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, NBA 2K20, or Gears 5. The Gears 5 bundles also let you choose between the standard console and a special edition with a unique design–both bundles also come with the entire mainline Gears of War series.

There’s also a great deal if you’re looking for some more games to play. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently $1 for new subscribers’ first month. Ultimate comes with huge game libraries on Xbox One and PC as well as all of the benefits from Xbox Live Gold. You can see the full spring sale at Microsoft, but if you’re interested in more great offers, be sure to check out all of the free games you can claim right now and keep forever.