Xbox Series X graphics source code stolen and leaked online

AMD says that a hacker has obtained source files for some of its current and future GPUs, including details about the Xbox Series X. “In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently posted online, but have since been taken down,” says an AMD spokesperson.

AMD has filed multiple takedown notices to Microsoft-owned GitHub, where repositories were hosting the stolen Navi GPU source code. TorrentFreak reports that the code included details for AMD’s Navi 10, Navi 21 and Arden GPUs, and the GitHub takedown notices say it included intellectual property “stolen from AMD.” AMD’s Arden GPU is believed to be the codename for what’s used in Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox Series X console. Some details previously leaked in December about Arden, related to test files that were also posted on GitHub.

The alleged hacker has claimed they will “just leak everything,” in an interview with TorrentFreak, if they’re not able to sell the information. It’s not clear whether the source code is partial or whether it will impact the security of AMD’s future GPUs, but the company doesn’t appear to be overly concerned.

“While we are aware the perpetrator has additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products,” says AMD. “We are not aware of the perpetrator possessing any other AMD IP.”

We’ve reached out to Microsoft to comment on the situation, and we’ll update you accordingly.