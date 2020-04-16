Xbox Teases Cyberpunk 2077 Announcement, Possibly Including A Special Controller

Microsoft has begun teasing a Cyberpunk 2077 announcement, possibly hinting at a hardware reveal. Both the Xbox Twitter account and the Xbox.com site are showing teasers in the form of glitched-out video feeds.

The Twitter teaser shows lines of code, with the final line reading “sh.term.zz434r.arasaka.co” with a “confirmed” message. Arasaka is a megacorporation central to the Cyberpunk fiction. The Xbox site, meanwhile, displays as normal but briefly pauses for a glitched messaging instructing users to “Return in 4 Days.” That would put a formal reveal on April 20.

This all appears to relate to an impending hardware announcement. The Xbox teaser shows the distinct silhouette of an Xbox console and controller. Meanwhile, Amazon briefly put up a product page to pre-order a limited edition controller, said to release on May 4.

Cyberpunk was delayed to September 17, when CD Projekt Red expects retail stores to be open again. The studio has been open that it expects to release versions for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as well, but those won’t be coming alongside either console launch.