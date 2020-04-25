XCOM: Chimera Squad factions guide

XCOM: Chimera Squad’s City 31 has three enemy factions — effectively terrorist groups — that Chimera Squad has to investigate. One of your first tasks in the game is to choose between The Progeny, Gray Phoenix, and Sacred Coil.

In this guide, we’ll introduce you to those factions and explain why it doesn’t matter who you choose to investigate first.

Let’s get this out of the way: There’s no right or wrong answer here. Over the course of the game, you’ll end up investigating all three factions no matter which one you start with (or choose to investigate second for that matter).

Each faction’s missions play out the same, but the difficulty does scale along with your agents. The only difference is the types (and species) of enemies you’ll face.

The three factions are:

When you choose a faction, you’ll start an investigation (and you can check your progress on the Investigation tab in your Field Office). Every investigation follows the same three steps:

