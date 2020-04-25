XCOM: Chimera Squad Field Office guide

There are two parts to XCOM: Chimera Squad: combat Missions and city management from your Field Office headquarters. In this guide, we’ll help you understand everything going on in the Field Office with a quick overview of all the options there, tips about assigning Agents to Assembly or Spec Ops, how to pick what to do next, managing District Unrest, and using your Field Teams.

Over the first hour or so of XCOM: Chimera Squad, you’ll get more and more options for things to do in the Field Office. When they’re all filled in, you’ll have seven (and sometimes eight) options. Let’s talk about each area and what you’ll do there.

On the Field Office screen you’ll get constant updates about Unrest and idle Agents, and it will feel like you have to do everything at once. But you don’t.

Instead, focus on your immediate needs and think in small steps. If you need credits, assign an idle Agent to a Gladhanding Spec Op. If your favorite Agent has a Scar, assign them to Training. If a city district has a high District Unrest, see if you can use a Field Team to quell it (more on this below).

You don’t have to do everything at once. Early on, you’re not even going to have enough Agents to do everything available. Prioritize what you need, and only worry about your next step.

It won’t take long in XCOM: Chimera Squad before you’ll have more Agents than slots on your APC (for combat Missions). And when that happens, it’s fine to play favorites.

Use the Agents whose abilities work for you in combat, and assign the extras (we’re looking at you, Cherub) to Assembly or Spec Ops every time they fall idle.

There are two measures of City 31’s health: District Unrest and City Anarchy.

As District Unrest increases, the difficulty of that district’s Missions increases. If a district reaches maximum Unrest, City Anarchy will increase by one every day until you do something to lower it. When the City Anarchy gauge is full, you lose the game.

You have options to lower District Unrest: Completing Missions, using a Field Team Ability, or completing a Humanitarian Aid Spec Op all lower Unrest. You’ll find Field Team Abilities at the bottom of the City Map. Take these small, immediate steps when you can. Just focus on what’s available.

If there’s no Mission in a district or you don’t have any Field Team Abilities available, that’s OK, too. You can survive minor increases in Unrest and Anarchy, so you don’t have to tackle the hardest missions just because the district is colored red.

Every Target (Missions and Situations) will reward you for completing it. Situations will reward you with a currency (Elerium, Intel, or Credits). Missions (because of the difficult combat involved) have better rewards — things like currencies, days taken off of projects (like Assemblies or Investigations), and sometimes even gear.

Think of these rewards as that next small step to quelling District Unrest and City Anarchy. Currencies and gear mean you’re better equipped for combat (and, therefore, more likely to survive and complete Missions). Days off of timelines mean a District’s Unrest has less time to foment City Anarchy.

Use the rewards to guide your choice, even if it means letting Unrest creep up elsewhere. Being better prepared means you’re better able to manage Unrest in the next Mission.

The Field Teams you deploy on the City Map mostly just sit in the background and bring in a currency every in-game week. And that makes them easy to forget about, but there’s a lot of value in upgrading them.

Upgrading a Field Teams brings in more of that team’s currency, adds new perks, and unlocks new Field Team Abilities (those buttons across the bottom of the City Map) and Spec Ops.

