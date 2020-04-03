Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch will be released this May

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch, first announced in September 2019, now has a release date. The remake will arrive on May 29, and includes a few new features. The release will also be accompanied by a new art book, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set.

Xenoblade Chronicles was developed by Monolith Soft and released in 2012 in North America. It follows main character Shulk on a quest for revenge after the destruction of her home. The spring release date for the new edition of the game was made public during Thursday’s Nintendo Direct, along with a few new details on the game.

This Definitive Edition will include a new epilogue called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. The game’s visuals have also been improved, along with the the user interface. The HUD and the menu screens should both be easier to use. Fans can also look forward to remastered and remixed music from the original.

Nintendo Switch consoles are often sold out, but you can still pick up the handheld-only Switch Lite, which is perfect for portable gaming.