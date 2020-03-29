Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition’s New Story Content Will Be Available From The Start

Nintendo shared a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition during this week’s surprise Nintendo Direct Mini. Along with giving us another look at the upcoming game, the presentation revealed that there will be entirely new story content, and you’ll be able to play it right from the beginning.

Nintendo confirmed on Twitter that the new epilogue story in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition–called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected–will be available from the outset, so you won’t first need to clear the main storyline to access it. That’s good news if you’ve previously played the game and want to jump right into the new content, as the main story can take upwards of 100 hours to finish.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is slated to launch on May 29. However, as Nintendo noted at the start of the Direct Mini, release dates that were announced during the presentation are subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the standard edition of the game, Nintendo is releasing a special “Definitive Works” version that comes with a physical copy of the game and a hardcover art book. Europe, meanwhile, is receiving a more lavish Collector’s Edition, which includes a steel book game case, art book, poster, and vinyl and digital soundtrack. You can learn more in our Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition pre-order guide.