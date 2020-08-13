Xiaomi confirms its nicest phones in 2020 aren’t leaving China

Xiaomi confirmed the phones won’t even be making their way into international markets as rebranded models.

Xiaomi this week announced two powerfully specced models, the Mi 10 Ultra, and the Redmi K30 Ultra. Both models were created for the company’s 20th anniversary, and they’re both packed with audacious specs at acceptable prices (especially the Mi 10 Ultra.)

If you were holding out hope that Xiaomi would announce U.S. or Europe release dates though, it’s time to quell that particular fantasy. Speaking to Android Authority, the company said: “Both Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra won’t be launching outside of Mainland China.” It also confirmed to GSMArena that it would not be rebranding these phones either. They simply won’t be coming outside China in any form.

Xiaomi could change its mind eventually, but that’s the news at the moment. Despite misgivings in the western market about Xiaomi’s MIUI software, the company does have excellent hardware especially with the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. With the Mi 10 Ultra, it leaned into that advantage 120%, and it’s a shame it won’t be coming to western markets.