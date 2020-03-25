Xiaomi daughter Redmi releases K30 Pro smartphone in China – Tablets and phones – News

Redmi has released the Redmi K30 Pro in China. The device has a 6.67 “-1080p AMOLED screen at 60Hz with support for HDR10 +. There is also support for 5G thanks to the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-SOC and the front camera is a pop-up module.

The K30 Pro has less in common with the regular K30 than was the case with, for example, the K20 and K20 Pro. The K30 Pro has the cameras lined up in a square while aligned with the K30. Also, the screen has no opening for the front camera, because it is not necessary.

In addition, the K30 has an LCD, while the Pro version has an OLED screen. That OLED screen is 15.4x7cm in size with an area of ​​107 square centimeters. It is a panel with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a diagonal of 6.67 “.

The K30 Pro gets several variants: with 6GB ram and 128GB storage, with 8GB ram and 128 or 256GB storage and 12GB ram with 512GB storage. The ‘6/128 variant’ has lpddr4x memory and ufs 3.0 storage, but all other models have the faster lpddr5 and ufs 3.1. In addition, there will be a Zoom variant that exchanges the telephoto lenses of the smartphone for one with 3x ‘zoom’. You can record video in 8k.

Furthermore, the device has a 64-megapixel camera, a wide-angle camera with 13, a macro camera with 2 and a telephoto camera with 5 megapixels, which is not in the Zoom. The phone has a headphone jack and can charge fast with 33 watts via the USB-C port. The whole has an IP53 certification. On the inside are a 4700mAh battery, an improved linear vibrator and support for 802.11ax Wi-Fi.

If the device is released in Europe, it may be called the Mi 10T Pro; the K20 Pro was rebranded as the Mi 9T Pro last year. However, that is not yet certain. It is known that the device will come to India sometime in the future.

As usual, the phone will run on Xiaomi’s Miui Android shell, based on Android 10. Prices range from 3000 yuan, converted 393 euros for the most basic K30 Pro to 524 euros for the Zoom edition with 8GB memory and 256GB storage.