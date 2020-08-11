Xiaomi launches the Mi 10 Ultra to celebrate its 10th anniversary

The Mi10 Ultra is Xiaomi’s 2020 superphone.

Xiaomi today announced the Mi 10 Ultra, its ultimate 2020 flagship. It takes everything loved about the Mi 10 Pro and drives it up to 120%. On this phone, you’ll find a 120x AI superzoom camera, 120W ultra-fast wired charging, and a 120Hz display. The Mi 10 Ultra is being released for Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary, so it’s natural that the company felt the need to lean into the ridiculous.

Breaking down the specs, the Mi 10 Ultra comes with a massive 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display capable of 800nits of brightness, it also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Combined with the aforementioned 120Hz display, Xiaomi’s hoping swiping around this phone would be as smooth as butter.

Camera-wise, the Mi 10 Ultra comes with a quad-camera set up. There’s the main 48MP main camera, a 20MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and finally, a 120x ultra-zoom camera. We didn’t find the 100x Space Zoom option to be particularly compelling on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but Xiaomi seems to think that it can do better. The camera system has been ranked as one of the best smartphone systems for this year by DXOMARK.