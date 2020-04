Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G 128GB

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G leaves nothing to be desired in the test for a top smartphone: it convinces with an excellent display, top performance, great battery life and 5G is also on board. In the new 120 Hz mode, the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G responds particularly smoothly, but the mode noticeably reduces battery life. The photo quality is also great, here only the S20 Ultra can top it off.