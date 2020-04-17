Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner launches in India: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi’s robot vacuum cleaner launches in India, but it won’t be available until later in the year.
Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central
What you need to know
- Xiaomi is introducing its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India for ₹17,999 ($235).
- The vacuum cleaner isn’t launching on Xiaomi’s website, but is instead available on the brand’s crowdfunding portal.
- At this point, Xiaomi is trying to gauge interest in the robot vacuum, and if it gets enough attention, we could see a formal debut.
Xiaomi has introduced its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India. The vacuum is available at an introductory price of ₹17,999 ($235), (down from ₹29,999 ($385)), and while that’s exciting, there is a caveat: the product is being sold via Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform.
Here’s how that works: if 10,000 people purchase the vacuum, it will meet its goal and Xiaomi will bring the product to India. Robot vacuums are an untested market in India, and Xiaomi is decidedly playing it safe here. So for now, if you’re interested in the vacuum, you will have to pledge ₹17,999 and hope that enough people do the same. As of this writing, the vacuum has 43 backers.
Try out 7-days of PureVPN for just $1 right now
As for the vacuum itself, there’s plenty to like. I have both the first-gen variant and this model, and use it a few times a week in my house. The highlight with the option that’s being crowdfunded in India is that it does both dry and wet clean, and it’s available in black.
The vacuum has a 2100Pa motor, and relies on 12 sensors to move around the house. It does a great job creating a 3D map of your living space, and you get to see cleaning statistics and set up schedules using the Mi Home app. It is a fantastic vacuum, and ₹17,999 is a steal for what you’re getting here:
So that’s the deal with the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India. I’m glad Xiaomi finally decided to launch the product in the country, but the fact that it won’t be available until later in the year (that is if it meets its goal) makes it less enticing. But if you’re in the market for a robot vacuum and don’t mind the wait, this is a great product.
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner
The Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner combines powerful suction with intelligent laser navigation, and the fact that you get both dry and wet clean options make it a fantastic choice.
Motorola Edge leak shows off the phone’s design, reaffirms key specs
Alleged live images of the upcoming Motorola Edge have been leaked online, reaffirming the presence of a hole-punch display and a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone’s key tech specs have also been “confirmed,” thanks to a Google Play Console listing.
PS5 supply reportedly more limited at launch than PS4
According to a new report from Bloomberg, the supply of available PS5 consoles may be more constrained at launch compared to the launch of the PS4. The PS5 is however unlikely to be delayed into 2021.
The Moto G Power is one of the best Android phones for $250
Every year, Motorola releases a new Moto G phone as a way for people to get a solid Android handset without spending too much cash. 2020 sees the launch of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and as far as I’m concerned, the Power is the way to go this year.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2020.